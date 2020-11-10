Arthur Vidrich, 86

July 30, 1934-Nov. 6, 2020
Arthur Vidrich, beloved father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Montana, at the age of 86, after succumbing to COVID-19.
Born Arthur Christopher Vidrich in Butte, on July 30, 1934, to Michael and Frances Vidrich, he was the youngest of six children.
A lifelong resident of Butte, Art attended local schools, and proudly served his country in the United States Army. He also worked for the Anaconda Company, spent time working as a driller and an underground miner, and for many years, he worked off and on as a mechanic and carpenter.
Art was married to Arlene Wassberg, of Butte. He and Arlene spent many happy years together until her passing in 2014.
Art was known by his family and friends for his stubbornness, sense of humor, and kind spirit. He enjoyed a good conversation, hunting, fishing, and panning for gold. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Art leaves behind his son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Christina Vidrich; his son and daughter, Billy and Tracy Vidrich; his stepsons, Dale, Tommy, Larry, Jerry, and Mark Phillips; his stepdaughter, Terrie Cox; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; including his grandsons, Grant Marshall and Chris Cox; his granddaughters, Angela Haaland and Hannah McKelvey; his sister, Dorothy Doty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene; his parents, Michael and Frances Vidrich; his brothers, Mike, Tony, Andy, and George Vidrich; his niece, Diane Vidrich Weir; and his granddaughter, Desiree Dawn Davila.
Due to current restrictions, Art's family will be holding a private service to celebrate his life.
