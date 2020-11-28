Arlene Orr, 81

Dec. 12, 1938-Nov. 15, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, stepmother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Arlene Orr, passed away on Nov. 15, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19, and will be sadly missed by her loving husband, James Orr, her six children, stepdaughters, family and friends.
Arlene was born Dec. 12, 1938, in Orofino, Idaho. She grew up in the Orofino, Idaho, and Spokane, Washington, area. She graduated from North Central High School in 1956. In 1971, she moved with her family to Butte, MT, with her husband at the time, Jerry King, to raise her seven children. She later moved to Silver Star, MT, where she met Jim Orr, in 1986.
Arlene married James Orr (J.O.) on March 1, 1996, in Wendover, Nevada. She and Jim were the perfect couple, helping one another, sharing strength in all things. For 36 years they were side by side as each other's best friend and confidant. Before moving to Elko, Nevada, with Jim, she learned how to drive a 1-ton pick-up truck with the help of her daughter-in-law, Georgia, using her son's 1972 Calypso Coral Ford Pickup truck. She successfully made the journey from Butte to Yuma, Arizona, driving O'Keefe Drilling's 1-ton close behind Jim. While in Elko, Arlene was so proud to have worked for the Red Lion Inn and Casino. She was the hostess for the patrons when they arrived from the airplane to the hotel. She was famous in Canada, as there were commercials with her in them, and much loved by all who met her.
She was the sweetest, most kind person, thoughtful, hardworking, loving person one could ever meet. She was incredibly funny, had a contagious laugh and was always so happy. She lived life with great pizazz. She was the rock for her family and friends, whom she loved very much. She wouldn't pull any punches but did it in a loving manner and everyone who knew her will miss her enduring strength. Arlene did everything she could to create a safe, loving environment for her seven children. She had a knack for making every dollar stretch to put food on the table or to provide a magical Christmas. She made the best dinner rolls that would put the finest bakers to shame. All seven kids would line up at the stove, plate in hand, butter and knife on the table to indulge in her most delicious rolls we'd ever had or will ever have.
Arlene was so proud to name her grandson, Taylor, which suits him well. Her favorite time was spent traveling or packing a picnic lunch to go fishing with Jim. She had a great knack for crafting, which she passed on to her children and was very good at creating beautiful gifts for those she loved. Arlene was very proud of her marriage to Jim and the two of them were engaged citizens in the Lincoln community. The two of them were recently named the Lambkin's Wii Bowling Champions. Additionally, each summer she worked alongside her best friend, Marge Kolve, helping to make sure the Lambkin's car show was successful and anticipating her two sons bringing their beautiful cars to Lincoln.
She was also very proud of each of her children and who they became, as well as each of their accomplishments. In turn, each of her children would tell you that it was because of her that they turned out to be such good people. Arlene's life is a legacy that will live in the hearts of her husband, family and her friends forever. She was the sweetest woman in the world who loved God, her husband, her family and friends. She will be fondly remembered as one of the best.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Delbert Piatt; her daughter, Julie King; daughter-in-law, Danette King; and mother and father-in-law, Leonard and Pauline Orr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, James Orr, Lincoln; her children, Chris and (Georgia) King of Butte, Tony and (Pam) King of Butte, Connie Schafer of Butte, Jackie May of Butte, Adreinne King of Hesperia, California, Angela and (Michael) McLean of Montana City, Paula and (Jim) Ruark of Butte, and Jamie and (Steve) Ravnikar of Boise, Idaho. She had 20 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and her absolute best friends, Marge and Glenn Kolve of Lincoln.
Due to COVID-19, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.