Arlene Orr, 81

She was the sweetest, most kind person, thoughtful, hardworking, loving person one could ever meet. She was incredibly funny, had a contagious laugh and was always so happy. She lived life with great pizazz. She was the rock for her family and friends, whom she loved very much. She wouldn't pull any punches but did it in a loving manner and everyone who knew her will miss her enduring strength. Arlene did everything she could to create a safe, loving environment for her seven children. She had a knack for making every dollar stretch to put food on the table or to provide a magical Christmas. She made the best dinner rolls that would put the finest bakers to shame. All seven kids would line up at the stove, plate in hand, butter and knife on the table to indulge in her most delicious rolls we'd ever had or will ever have.