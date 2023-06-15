Ardeth Moquist, 85

August 5, 1937 - June 13, 2023

We sat by her bedside. Our hearts were crushed and sore. We did our duty to the end 'til we could do no more. In tears we watched her sinking. We watched her fade away. And though our hearts were breaking. We know you could not stay. She left behind some aching hearts. That love you most sincere we never shall and never will forget one so dear.

Our beloved mother, grandma and great-grandma, Ardie passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, June 13 at the Community Hospital of Anaconda Nursing Home.

Ardeth Julienne (Rusk) Moquist was born on August 5, 1937. She was baby to Linda and Albert Rusk joining an older brother, Bud.

Ardie was raised in Butte, MT, and a graduate of Butte High School in 1955. She then married Alden, the love of her life, later that summer on August 21. Together they raised 3 boys, Miles, Lyle, and Kyle in their home, 1909 West Park, where Ardie resided for 62 years.

Ardeth's career entailed working at Woolworths, then McIntyres and then TCI Cable until her retirement. Then her and Al became snowbirds for five years until it was too hard for Alden to make the trip south.

Ardie enjoyed many things in her life including crocheting, baking, canning, and cooking. Her banana bread, jams, pasties, and pickled beets were family favorites. She also enjoyed her monthly bridge club and monthly luncheons with her classmates. But after Alden's passing, her favorite past time was enjoying her children with their children and then their grandchildren. Her Friday became sacred to her with a trip to the beauty shop to get her hair and nails done in the morning followed by lunch. Everyone knew better not to call her or schedule anything for her until late afternoon on Fridays. She enjoyed many trips, whether it was to get out of town for a few days or to go watch the latest sporting event that her grandchildren were involved in. Recently the sparkle in Ardie's eyes were her great grandchildren, which most of them affectionately referred to her as AJM. Ardie was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Ardeth is survived by her three sons: Miles (Jo) Moquist, Lyle (Joann) Moquist and Kyle (Nancy) Moquist; her grandchildren: Jessie Moquist, Jamie (Shannon) Ray, Marcie Maes, Kyle (Savannah) Moquist, Clint (Miranda) Moquist, Cory (Katie) Moquist, Chelsie (Cory) Orrino and Emily Moquist; great-grandchildren: Courtney Boese, Haylie Selvidge, Kain Maes, Hannah Selvidge, Reid Maes, Audrianna Ray, Max Moquist, Harper Moquist, Brooks Moquist, Kambree Moquist, Adeline Moquist, Luke Orrino and Tyler Orrino; special friend since kindergarten, Dorothy Cummings; special friend, Marlene Quick; nephew, Carl "Scooter" Rusk; cousins: Bernice Maki, Charlie (Bonnie) Darlington, Bill (Sheree) Darlington, Annette Darlington and Lilly Ann (Jerry) Rusher.

Ardeth is preceded in death by her parents, Linda and Albert Rusk; husband, Alden Moquist; her brother, Carl "Bud" Rusk and her in-laws: Eva and Charles Moquist.

We would like to thank the Community Hospital of Anaconda Nursing Home and Hospice for all the care you provided our mom. Please make memorials to Pintler Home Options.

Pack your traveling bar mom with Brandy for you and R and R for dad and don't forget the bitters, dad is awaiting your arrival!

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Hope Lutheran Church, 1506 W. Penna Ave., Anaconda, MT. Following the funeral, a Graveside Service will be held at New Hill Cemetery, Stumptown Road, Anaconda, MT.

A funeral luncheon will follow at The Forge, 100 Union Avenue, Anaconda, MT at the conclusion of the graveside service.

