Anton D. ‘Tony’ Baumgartner, 89

Feb. 10, 1931–Sept. 28, 2020

The working man has put in his final shift. Anton D. Baumgartner passed away September 28, 2020, surrounded by family, in the home he built, in Butte, Montana. Tony was born February 10, 1931, at his grandmother’s house in Strasburg, North Dakota. His parents, Damian Baumgartner and Katherine Scherr, took him home to the family farm in a horse-drawn sleigh. Tony attended Strasburg schools. Farm life helped him develop a tremendous work ethic at an early age. Tony worked alongside his parents and seven siblings, sometimes finding time for good-natured mischief with his brothers and sisters.

Tony came to Butte in 1956. He worked various construction jobs, until securing a permanent position as a carpenter for the Anaconda Company. He met LaVonna Connors on St. Patrick’s Day in 1958. Together they enjoyed dancing, especially to the polka tunes of Johnny’s Hot Shots. Tony and LaVonna were married on May 28, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Church in Butte. Together they raised three children.