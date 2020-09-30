Anton D. ‘Tony’ Baumgartner, 89

Feb. 10, 1931–Sept. 28, 2020
The working man has put in his final shift. Anton D. Baumgartner passed away September 28, 2020, surrounded by family, in the home he built, in Butte, Montana. Tony was born February 10, 1931, at his grandmother’s house in Strasburg, North Dakota. His parents, Damian Baumgartner and Katherine Scherr, took him home to the family farm in a horse-drawn sleigh. Tony attended Strasburg schools. Farm life helped him develop a tremendous work ethic at an early age. Tony worked alongside his parents and seven siblings, sometimes finding time for good-natured mischief with his brothers and sisters.
Tony came to Butte in 1956. He worked various construction jobs, until securing a permanent position as a carpenter for the Anaconda Company. He met LaVonna Connors on St. Patrick’s Day in 1958. Together they enjoyed dancing, especially to the polka tunes of Johnny’s Hot Shots. Tony and LaVonna were married on May 28, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Church in Butte. Together they raised three children.
In addition to his work ethic, Tony was above all a family man. He enjoyed time with his wife, children, and his adored grandchildren at the family cabin at Princeton, Montana. Tony loved visiting his sister, Bernice Tate’s ranch, in the upper Ruby. He was an accomplished horseman. Tony enjoyed traveling and visiting with numerous relatives, often speaking German with his siblings and childhood friends. He loved staying in contact with various nieces and nephews. Tony was adored by his family, and always available to assist in any work projects.
He was active civically, working on the Our Lady of the Rockies project, and served for many years as an officer of the Butte Eagles Lodge. He was named Eagles Father of the Year in 1998. Tony enjoyed the ARCO Retirement Club, and visiting with friends at club luncheons. Each year he looked forward to socializing at the Princeton Homeowners Association meeting.
Tony was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-eight years, LaVonna; and infant son, Timothy. Also, siblings, Joseph, Lawrence, Helen Fischer, Felix, Angie Ternes, and baby sister, Dianna.
Tony is survived by daughter, Jamie Baumgartner (David Swanson) and her daughter, Megan (Connor) Thorstenson; Julie Baumgartner (Rick Lundgren) and her daughters, Krystal Faulkner and Katie (Jason) Otten; son, Anthony Baumgartner and his wife, Diana Kujawa, and their children Brianna (Ryan) Hall and Sean (Elizabeth) Komora. Surviving siblings are John (Mabel) Baumgartner, Bernice (Bill) Tate, and Leo (Sue) Baumgartner. Tony will be fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
Special thanks to Julie and Megan for allowing ‘papa’ to live at home in his later years. Thanks to Senior Solutions and their marvelous staff, especially Grace, Lorraine, Jordan, Heather, Shamia, and Deacon Dan McGrath. We apologize for anyone whom we omitted, but owe gratitude.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. followed by mass at 11 a.m. on Friday October 2, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 1500 Majors, in Butte. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date. Due to public health concerns, no reception is planned following mass.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s name are suggested to the Our Lady of the Rockies Foundation, or Butte Special Riders, 1179 Beacon Road, Butte, MT 59701. Tony had been proudly involved with both programs.
You did a good stroke of business. Now get a good rest.
