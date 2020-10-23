Anthony 'Tony' Emmett Shea, 77

Drama, movies, musicals and plays were always in his life. In later years, he became more well known in my hometown than me when he'd take the bus to Missoula to attend Children's Theatre plays. He acted in many in Anaconda through the encouragement of his mentor, Jim Carney, especially talking about "Bye Bye Birdie" in which he played Conrad, and his favorite, "The Time of Your Life" by William Saroyan.

Tony's musculature never developed fully, so his writing though decipherable, was very difficult to read, along with his Joycean streams. Undaunted, he got an old Underwood and began typing stories associated with his journeys around the world and several states. In the end, I had taken 7 rather thick typewritten pages to be bound at Shaffner's Bindery in Missoula. They were a hoot.