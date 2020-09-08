Anne Marie Tripp, 71

Annmarie was the kindest, most loving person you would ever want to know, she loved and took care of her family, including her dogs, especially, Mia, who left her last year. Annmarie made special friends wherever she was and had many everywhere she lived. She will be missed by her life-long friends, Eddy Benski, Dee Wilson, and Nancy Hanson; as well as her second daughter and best friend, Summer Berg. She loved Facebook to see what all her friends and loved ones were up to and always commented and had lovely things to say to everyone.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Rita (Delaney) and Lewis Guay; her brother-in-law, Jim Rooney; and all of her uncles and aunts, on both sides of the family.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas (Doug) Tripp; daughter, Nichelle Marie Tripp; son, Justin David Tripp; granddaughter, Delaney Marie Tripp, who had a very special place in her heart; her sister, Linda Rooney (Dan Plute); nephew, Brian Rooney; and niece, Kristi Rooney. She had too many cousins on both sides of the family to list but loved them all. She also had an extended family from her sister-in-law, Diane Thomas, of St. Joseph, Missouri, with whom she and Doug found on social media several years ago.

She formed a special bond with many of them.

Annmarie was cremated, and there will be no services. Donations can be made to Dobson Home Hospice of the Valley, 1188 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224.