Anna Brown, 69

Jan. 8, 1951-Jan. 6, 2021

In 1969, Anna fell in love with Mark Brown and they were married on March 21, 1970. Some said they were too young (probably her parents), but they were in love and the marriage thrived until her death, nearly 51 years later. Their union produced much joy and three wonderful boys. She was an exceptional mother and a great homemaker. She loved her children and her grandchildren. In good health, she was a high energy person, always up and doing a project. She loved crafts and decorating her home for every season and holiday. She and Mark loved living in Butte for 21 years. She worked as a floral designer for many years with her good friends at Butte Floral and met many people in the community while working there. She very much enjoyed the many summers she spent with her kids at Bitterroot Lake in northwest Montana, visiting with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Anna was a very positive and intelligent person. She was a voracious reader until Parkinson's took that away from her. Wherever she lived, she was the local library's best customer.