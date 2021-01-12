Anna Brown, 69

Jan. 8, 1951-Jan. 6, 2021
Anna Marie (Havens) Brown passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Kalispell, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Kalispell, Montana, to Eugene and Beatrice (Nelson) Havens. Anna grew up in Kalispell and graduated from Flathead High School in 1969. She then attended the University of Montana.
In 1969, Anna fell in love with Mark Brown and they were married on March 21, 1970. Some said they were too young (probably her parents), but they were in love and the marriage thrived until her death, nearly 51 years later. Their union produced much joy and three wonderful boys. She was an exceptional mother and a great homemaker. She loved her children and her grandchildren. In good health, she was a high energy person, always up and doing a project. She loved crafts and decorating her home for every season and holiday. She and Mark loved living in Butte for 21 years. She worked as a floral designer for many years with her good friends at Butte Floral and met many people in the community while working there. She very much enjoyed the many summers she spent with her kids at Bitterroot Lake in northwest Montana, visiting with her many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Anna was a very positive and intelligent person. She was a voracious reader until Parkinson's took that away from her. Wherever she lived, she was the local library's best customer.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Bea Havens. She is survived by her husband, Mark; her three sons and their wives, Jeff and Barbara Brown of Butte, Jason and Amanda Brown of Meridian, Idaho, and Rory and Sonya Brown of Kalispell; her five grandchildren, Teal and Meriah of Butte, Nathan and Crissa of Kalispell, and Clara of Meridian; and her brother and his wife, Gary and Lynn Havens of Kalispell.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Heritage Place nursing facility in Kalispell for their outstanding care in Ann's final days and for the exceptional considerations given to her family members.
Cremation has taken place. To accommodate family travel, services will be held at a later date. Tributes and messages may be posted on the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Home website at www.jgfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at https:/www.michaeljfox.org, to help speed a cure for Parkinson's disease.
