Ann Stajcar-Simonich, 97

1923-2020

Mrs. Ann Stajcar-Simonich passed away on Thursday at The Springs at Butte. Ann was born on July 14, 1923, to John and Mary Miljavac, in a small village near Karlovac, in Croatia. She and her mother came to Butte in October of 1929 to join her father, who had come to Butte in 1923.

Ann was a graduate of Sacred Heart School and Butte Business College. During her working years, she was employed by Metals Bank, the old Silver Bow General Hospital, and later by Hannifin’s Jewelry.

On August 5, 1942, she and Joe Simonich were married in Sacred Heart Catholic Church by Father William Joyce. Joe and Ann had three children, Jim, Merry Jo, and John. All three attended St Ann’s School, where Ann became active in school and parish activities. She was president of the Home School Program and was a den mother and a Girls Scout leader for both Brownies and Girl Scouts. In later years, she volunteered for the St. James Hospital Auxiliary, the photography department at the Mining Museum, Butte archives, and Our Lady of the Rockies. She and Pat Lee organized the auxiliary for Our Lady of the Rockies, for which she served as president for one year. She loved the outdoors fishing, hiking, and horseback riding. She also like photography, where outdoor scenes and wild flowers were her favorite subjects (next to her grandchildren).