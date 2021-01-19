Anita Marie Seitzinger, 68

Oct. 5, 1952-Jan. 11, 2021

Anita Seitzinger, beloved mother, daughter, sister, and grand/great grandmother passed away, age 68, at Providence, St. Patrick's Hospital, in Missoula, Montana, were she lived the past several years of her earthly life. She was born on Oct. 5, 1952, in Salmon, Idaho, to Jack R. Seitzinger and Donna May Bartlett (Torney). Jack and Donna Seitzinger divorced and Anita was raised primarily by Donna and Edward Torney Jr. of Anaconda.

Anita is survived by her daughters, Crystal and (Tim) Rapp, Kingmon, AZ; Belinda Jenkin, Butte, MT.; her two sons, Kristoffer Mayes, Butte, MT, and Craig Lodell, Hammond, IN. Her siblings, Jack R. Seitzinger, Salem, OR; Brian and (Chris) Seitzinger, Alpine, UT; Kathy Mitchell, Goodman, WI; Glenn (Sid) Seitzinger, Von Ormy, TX; Dawnna Hyndman, Austin, TX, Christine McCarthy, Provo, UT, and Sheila and (Donald) Jenkins, Butte, MT.

Anita was preceded in death by her mother, Donna M. Torney, Anaconda, MT., and her father, Jack R. Seitzinger, Anchorage, AK; the father who raised her, Edward L Torney Jr., Anaconda, MT.; brother, Lester Frank Torney, Covina, CA; a sister, Christy Shepherd, Morongo Valley, CA.

Anita will be sorely missed by her family and all those who loved her. A memorial service will be held at a later date, to be determined by her family. She will be laid to rest by her parents at Sunset Memorial, Crackerville, MT, in the spring or summer. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations be made to the local Food Bank in Anaconda.