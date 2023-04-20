Alton W. Cottrell

April 25, 1950 - March 29, 2023

Alton W. Cottrell was born in Lewistown, MT while his family lived in Roy, MT. As a child he lived in Bozeman and Butte.

Following his Dad's advice Alton enlisted in the US Naval Reserves in 1967. He served as a Third-Class Radioman, Brown Water Navy, in Vietnam on the USS Hunterdon County. He was honorably discharged in 1973.

While attending MT Tech in Butte, he met then married Cynthia St. John, they later divorced. They lived in several US locales. Alton worked in the Mining, Environmental Services Industries, at Butte Aero, was a flight instructor, flew the U.S. mail, was a private charter pilot, a Pilot Second Officer for Eastern Airlines. As a Master Electrician he co-owned A and G Electric.

A true recreationalist Alton was strong and athletic excelling in golf aka his job, running, water, winter sports, all-season camping, hiking (even hitch hiking cross country), proud Shareholder of the Green Bay Packers, University of MT Grizzly football fan, and was a natural on his motorcycles and snowmobiles. He self-taught himself guitar, violin, piano, harmonica, and was a terrific dance partner.

Alton met Diane Johnson of Victor, MT, his soulmate and confidante, while on a motorcycle trip. They married and traveled life's many peaks and valleys together as Christians and best friends.

Alton's favorites included our Golden Red Retriever, Samuel James Pupperoni, the Hamilton Golf Course aka the office, flying on his flight simulator, Georgetown Lake, Bitterroot River walks, Hamilton City Dog Park, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, the Eagles band, Crown Royal Whiskey, Shiner Bock beer, sausage gravy biscuits, chili Verde, lobster, mashed potatoes, butter, ice cream, Siracha, doing the dishes, the early morning hours when he and Diane would sit in the MT Room drinking coffee, talking, sometimes singing, making each other laugh, and reading from the Bible and daily devotionals.…but I focus on this one thing: Forgetting the past and looking forward to what lies ahead, I press on to reach the end of the race and receive the heavenly prize for which God, through Jesus Christ, is calling us. Philippians 3: 13-14. Alton stayed true to God, receiving the promised rest and crown as he crossed the finish line on March 29, 2023 at the family Hamilton, MT home.

Thank you, Bitterroot Hospice team for your support.

His parents, Melvin and Marion Cottrell; his brother, Milton; step-daughter, Hannah Gwen preceded him in death.

He is remembered, missed, and survived by his beloved wife, Diane; his daughter, Jade; his sons: Miles, Dylan, his grandchildren: Aspen, Rheanna, Eli, Aleah; his siblings: Ken (Becky) Cottrell, Debbie (Brett) Barrick, Kevin Cottrell, and Kent Cottrell, extended family members, friends, golf partners, and the supportive dog park tribe.

Per Alton's request in lieu of services he suggests buying and reading one of his favorite books Heaven is for Real, and/or the Bible.

Oh and he is right, No one gets out of here alive.