Alice (Jorgenson) Ingram, 85
Alice (Jorgenson) Ingram, 85

July 6, 1935-Dec. 5, 2020

On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, as the city around her was waking up, Alice fell peacefully into eternal slumber. She died comfortably with family by her side, at Hospice of North Idaho's Schneidmiller House, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

The daughter of Gene and Dorothy Jorgenson, Alice was born and raised in Anaconda, MT. All through high school Alice had good grades, babysat for friends and family, attended community dances, and helped her mom around the house. While living on Front Street she met a young man named Gary Ingram, who she would fall in love with and marry shortly after graduation on Aug. 10, 1953. Alice gave Gary three beautiful children, Robert in 1956, Lynnette in 1958, and Gary in 1969.

In 1976, after Lynnette graduated the family moved to Whitehall, MT, where Alice lived until Gary's passing in 2011. Alice enjoyed many things like bowling, pinochle, and baking. Most of all she loved being with family. Especially her grandkids. Any chance she got she would go to their sporting events to cheer them on and show how proud she was of them.

She and Gary would travel all over to do so and well after Gary passed, she continued. After moving a couple of times, Alice finally settled in Coeur d'Alene, in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Lynnette; sons, Robert and Gary; their wives, Teri and Stacey; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions a graveside service will be held at a later date. To visit Alice's online memorial please visit www.belltowerfuneralhome.com

