Sept. 8, 1926-Dec. 5, 2020

Alice Capp, 94, passed away Dec. 5, 2020, in Bozeman. She was born Sept. 8, 1926, to Jesse and Ethel (Giles) Gambee at Harrison, Montana, where she attended grade school and received her high school letter.

She moved to Whitehall in 1942 and graduated from Whitehall High School in 1944. While there she lettered in basketball and was on the Whitehallite and annual staff and enjoyed the girls athletic association activities. She attended Butte Business College on scholarship in 1945.

At a dance in Pleasant Valley she met her future husband, George W. Capp, of Whitehall, and they were married in Butte on Aug. 30, 1945. She joined her husband in ranching southwest of Whitehall, where they milked 14 head of Holstein and Jersey milk cows, selling the milk and cream at the Whitehall Creamery. The couple later raised cattle and sheep. Alice grew chickens and turkeys and had an egg route in Butte and Whitehall. She worked in the Silver Star potato fields for several years. Her garden was huge, and she canned and froze all she produced.

George and Alice enjoy trips to the mountains to check on cattle and to dig for bottles. They enjoyed visiting ghost towns of southwest Montana. Her husband passed away in 1987.