Alfred ‘Al’ Bond Jr., 88

July 12, 1932-Oct. 9, 2020
Al was born in Butte, Montana, July 12, 1932, as the first and only child of Alfred and Nellie Agnes (Welch) Bond. He attended schools in Ramsay, Lennup, and Deer Lodge. He graduated from Powell County High School in 1951 and later from Western Montana College of Education in Dillon, Montana.
He was never unemployed. As a young boy, Al worked for many ranches in the Deer Lodge Valley. When of age, railroading became a passion. He worked at several positions for three railroads; the last being in the engine service for the CMSTP&P RR on the Rocky Mountain Division. “Uncle Sam” drafted Al in 1952, for military duty in Korea, where he served as a railroad engineer.
A short five-year career as an agency manager for an insurance company preceded a thirty-two year career in elementary education, beginning in Deer Lodge and continued in Winifred, Choteau, and climaxed with having spent twenty years on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.
A retirement move to Lewistown was followed with years of motor home travel to the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and Alaska; then wintering in Arizona. Health issues negated these activities.
Al was a life-long fisherman, hunter, and outdoor activist. He was a multitalented athlete and sports fan of all ages and disciplines. Numerous hobbies were enjoyed at various stages of life.
Al Bond Jr. passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Big Sky Care Center in Helena, MT.
Al is survived by his four children, Charles (Toni) of Boise, Idaho, Denise (Gary) of Helena, MT, Ed (Vicki) of Billings, MT, and Frank (Genny) of Gales Creek, Oregon; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Al was preceded in death by his father and mother, Alfred and Nellie Agnes (Welch) Bond; and his best friend, his wife, Bertha “Bert” of 58 years and eight months.
A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Deer Lodge, MT, with military honors.
Arrangements and cremation are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Al’s family and friends can share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.