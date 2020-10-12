Alfred ‘Al’ Bond Jr., 88

July 12, 1932-Oct. 9, 2020

Al was born in Butte, Montana, July 12, 1932, as the first and only child of Alfred and Nellie Agnes (Welch) Bond. He attended schools in Ramsay, Lennup, and Deer Lodge. He graduated from Powell County High School in 1951 and later from Western Montana College of Education in Dillon, Montana.

He was never unemployed. As a young boy, Al worked for many ranches in the Deer Lodge Valley. When of age, railroading became a passion. He worked at several positions for three railroads; the last being in the engine service for the CMSTP&P RR on the Rocky Mountain Division. “Uncle Sam” drafted Al in 1952, for military duty in Korea, where he served as a railroad engineer.

A short five-year career as an agency manager for an insurance company preceded a thirty-two year career in elementary education, beginning in Deer Lodge and continued in Winifred, Choteau, and climaxed with having spent twenty years on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation.

A retirement move to Lewistown was followed with years of motor home travel to the Pacific Northwest, Southwest, and Alaska; then wintering in Arizona. Health issues negated these activities.