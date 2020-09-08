× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Butte's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On September 3, 2020, the world lost a beautiful soul. Alec M. Tolon lost his life in a tragic automobile accident.

Alec was the youngest of five siblings, Trevor Denny (Sidney Hodgson), Brett Tolon (Marlena Tolon), Christopher Ball (Cecilia Spoon), and Marina Ball. He and his brothers and sister loved each other fiercely. Alec seemed to form a different special bond with each of them and with everyone whose lives he touched.

Anyone who met Alec remembered him; he was just that kind of person. Alec was passionate about many things; he loved gaming and spent a lot of time on-line with his friends. Alec just finished building his own computer and was very proud of his work. Alec was working on getting an education in computer programing. Alec loved the outdoors and he enjoyed being in the mountains and shooting his guns.

Alec was blessed to have a very large family; he is survived by his grandparents, Lois Tolon Fred and Bernice Verlanic; his parents, Dan Tolon, Kam Verlanic, and David Ball. His four remaining siblings, nieces and nephews, that he loved deeply, Alaiya, Bentley, Braydon and Addilyn, Jacob and Adam. They will miss his unconditional love and guidance as they grow. He will be deeply missed by his lifelong friend, Tony Bosch, and his very large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins, who will also think of him, often and fondly.

We are all so thankful to everyone who has reached out to us in this horrible tragic time. We are deeply saddened that we will never get to see what Alec could’ve done with his life and for this world. We will forever miss him. Services will be announced at a later date.