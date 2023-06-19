Oct. 3, 1939 - June 17, 2023

Albert Molignoni was born in Butte, Montana October 3, 1939. He passed away June 17, 2023. He was born to John and Dina (Zanon) Molignoni. He graduated from Rocker Grade School, he always claimed he was the in the top of his class and bottom of the class of one. He graduated from Butte Central High School in 1957. In 1960, he married Anna Lou Tierney in Butte.

In 1972, he was in a motorcycle accident and was rendered a paraplegic, in spite of that, he went on to creating a successful business building wood stoves and boat docks. He was an imaginative custom fabricator.

Albert was a member of the Rocker Volunteer Fire Department and served as their fire chief for several years. He was the Chairman of the Board for 40 years of the Rocker Water and Sewer District.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joann Twardus and her husband, George; sister, Jean Limb and her husband, John; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Puge and Loretta Tierney; brother and sister-in-law: Barry and Mary Ann Tierney; brother and sister-in-law: Keith and Francis Tierney; sister-in-law and husband: Coleen and Bill Gleason, and their son, Jim Gleason, a special nephew. In 1962 Albert and Lou lost a baby son.

He is survived by, his wife of 63 years, Lou Molignoni; his son and wife: Lee and Marissa Molignoni. Rob and Elaine Molignoni, and grandchildren: Anthony and Elizabeth Molignoni. They were the apple of his eye; sister and brother-in-law: Kathleen and Bill Boklund; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Lee and Mary Louise Tierney and their children; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Brian and Eileen Tierney and their children, and brother-in-law, Joe Mike Foley.

Albert has gone to join his Rocker buddies, Rudy Richter and Ray Palmer.

Friends may call on Friday after 10:00 a.m. in the Duggan Dolan Mortuary Chapel. Funeral Services will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Butte Rescue Mission, or Butte Food Bank.