Albert Joe Lopez was born on July 31, 1937, to Michael and Sarah Lopez, in Raton, New Mexico. Albert was one of nine children in his family. He married Carolyn Rowe (Salyers) on June 7, 1969, in Carson City, Nevada. In their union they had one son, Keith Lopez. Albert loved and adopted Carolyn’s son, Eddie Lopez. Albert was a caring father to not only these children but Carolyn’s other children from her first marriage. He loved her children like they were his own.

He has been a caring husband, father and grandfather. He was a very loving husband to Carolyn until the day that she died, in January 2010. Albert was a kind and honest man. He was loved and respected by anyone that had the pleasure to know him.

He is survived by his sons, Eddie and Elizabeth Lopez of Livermore, Celifornia, Keith and Becky Lopez of Butte, MT; step daughters, Becky and Jack Hook of Butte, MT, Carol Hafer and Beth Gadaire, also both of Butte, MT. He has three living siblings in California, Lucy Perez, Jenny Lopez and Helen Jaques.

Anyone who knew Albert knew his love for fishing. He caught some pretty big fish, but none were as big as his stories. He could spin a yarn and you would feel foolish if you didn’t believe him, only to find out he had been pulling your leg the whole time. On those rare occasions that you called him on his bluffs he would prove to you that he wasn’t telling stories. He was a one of a kind father and friend. He will be truly missed by all that knew him. Rest in Peace Dad, we all love you!! Services will be conducted at a later date.