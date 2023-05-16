Alan Hansen

Feb. 25, 1954 - May 11, 2023

BUTTE - Alan Hansen, a beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend, passed away Thursday, May 11, after a short battle with cancer. He was 69.

Big Al was born in Butte on Feb. 25, 1954 to Melda and A.C. Hansen. He played football at Butte High School before graduating in 1972.

A two-year starter at fullback, Al was a bruising runner who coach Wayne Paffhausen called “the best fullback in the state.” He helped lead a Bulldog squad that made a run that fell just short of the championship game in 1971.

Al was a proud Bulldog who became a Butte High Golden B in 2020.On Aug, 20, 1976, Al married the love of his life, Cecilia D'Arcy. Together, Al and Cecilia raised four children and welcomed nine grandchildren.Those children and grandchildren were everything to Al. Whether they were playing sports or dancing, Al was there to cheer them on and to make them laugh.Al worked as an engineer for 35 years at St. James Healthcare. He loved listening to loud music, playing drums to Beatles songs, watching cooking shows, embarrassing his children and grandchildren and coaching baseball and softball at the Northwest Little League.

Al never had a mean bone in his body. He was known to be nice to everybody he ever met. He never yelled at his children or grandchildren, always leaving Cecilia to be the bad cop.

Al was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Roger and Don; sister Joyce Anderson; and parents-in-law Gerald and Mary D'Arcy. He was also preceded in death by his sisters- and brothers-in-law Laura D'Arcy, Don Davis and Joan and Tom Gavigan.

He is survived by his wife Cecilia; son Gary Hansen (Heidi Gulbro); daughters Melissa Hansen (Josh Bolton), Marci (Wes) Raiha and Kalli (Ben) Petritz; and grandchildren Alexis (Beau) Ruark; Kolby and Kyler Raiha; Trey, Jaeger and Jersi Hansen; and Presli, Bentli and Bodie Petritz. Sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law that survive include Carol Kocher, Jerry (June Dudding) D'Arcy, Jo (Bob) Foley, Michelle Davis and Melvin D'Arcy. Al is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews as well as countless cherished friends.

Cremation has taken place, and a private burial will be held at a later date. A memorial service for Al will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 23 at Duggan Dolan Mortuary in Butte.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, Butte American Legion Baseball or a charity of the donor's choice.