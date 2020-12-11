Alan Guanell, 58

Alan eventually relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona and spent the last several years in different industries. During his time in Arizona, as he did everywhere he went, he continued to make more friends who will miss him like the rest of us and who no doubt know he was from Butte, know he was a Griz and know he was a Marine…

Alan is survived by his sons, Orrin (Taylor Knott) Guanell, Idaho Falls, ID and Gavin Guanell, Boca Raton, FL; his parents, William and Caroline Guanell, Boise, ID; his brothers and sisters, David (Michelle) Guanell, Mesa, AZ, Eric (Cindy) Guanell, Boise ID, Linda (Mike) Marboe, Boise, ID, Janie (Doug) Budell Boise, ID, and Julie (Ed Waters) Williams Idaho Falls, ID; and his nieces and nephews, Greg Guanell, Kyle Guanell, Dustin Rowland, Nikkel (Carl) Holmes, Bridger Marboe, Kannon Marboe, Hailey (Aaron Levy) Poyser, Quincy Budell, Will Budell, Dylan Williams and Marcus Williams. He is also survived by his many friends, relatives, and chosen second families that are too numerous to mention but were all a special part of his life and whom he loved dearly as well.

Alan was preceded in death by his grandparents Orrin and Harriet Guanell, Florence Olson, and his mother Lorelee Guanell.