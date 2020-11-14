Sept. 17, 1933-Oct. 1, 2020

Alan Arthur, 87, of Deer Lodge passed away at home from natural causes on Oct. 1, 2020. Alan was born in Absarokee, Montana, on Sept. 17, 1933. His childhood was spent in Eastern Montana where he hunted, fished, and started his lifelong obsession with all things mechanical, with companions who became life-long friends.

He married JoAnn and they had two daughters, Toni and Susan. Alan and his family settled in Deer Lodge, where he worked in careers from mining to managing the parts department for car dealerships, and finally as a salesman for the Atlas Powder Company, where he earned recognition receiving the Utah Governor's Award for his resourceful work.

Alan was authentic, generous, huge hearted, quick witted, and loved service. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. He was a long-standing member of the benevolent Orders of the Elks Lodge, the Shriners and the Masonic Lodge, where Alan served as the local Grand Master. He enjoyed retirement by traveling with JoAnn and wheeling and dealing vintage automobiles and firearms. Alan was a well-known figure at car and gun shows throughout Montana. His beloved wife of 54 years, JoAnn, preceded him in death in 2016.