Agnes Gardner, 82

April 13, 1938-Dec. 25, 2020

(Agnes) Marie Kane was born in Butte. Montana, where she attended Girls' Central High School and won the Bausch & Lomb Science Award her senior year. Marie graduated with a BS in Nursing Education from Carroll College in Helena, Montana, and married Charles Gardner in 1960 and moved to Madison, Wisconsin, with Chuck where she worked as a nurse in a hospital in Madison, while her husband was working on his master's degree at the University of Wisconsin. After graduation, they moved to Rochester in 1962, after Chuck accepted a job at Eastman Kodak Company.

After the family got older, she returned to school and received an MA in psychology from SUNY at Brockport. She combined this with her nursing background to act as nurse/therapist counselor in a number of organizations including Association for Retarded Citizens as a nurse clinical supervisor/social worker, Heritage Christian Home as a clinical team member, CDS as a nurse and rehab counselor, DePaul Mental Health as a therapist, and Corpus Christi as a therapist. Marie was an avid reader and had a diverse set of talents beyond nursing and psychology. Her hobbies included fishing (bait and fly), trumpet, piano, guitar, dulcimer, sewing, knitting, Temari, decoupage, candle making, and most recently as an artist and painter with water colors. She was very active with church organizations at Holy Name of Jesus parish in Greece, including co-directing the children's choir, family education, and a coordinating teacher in the school of religion. She was also active in scouting as the den mother and was a spectator of track, soccer, swimming, and judo with the children. She has been a member of a family oriented cross country ski group for over 30 years. She was a member of a weekly bridge group for over 50 years and played euchre and pinochle with her family as well. She was a great cook who made pasties and pies for her family and made several loaves of povatica bread every Christmas for her friends and family and in later years, with help from her granddaughters and daughter-in-laws. She passed her love of animals to her children and had several dogs throughout her life including a cocker spaniel, an English bulldog, a pug and a sharpei.