Agapita M. 'Aggie' Cooney, 68

March 28, 1952-Nov. 15, 2020

Agapita M. 'Aggie' Cooney, our beautiful loving angel who was so kind, generous, and selfless, has been called home to stand by her holy savior in the lights of heaven. Agapita M. “Aggie” Cooney passed away Sunday morning, Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Butte. She was born in Butte, Friday, March 28, 1952, to Joe and Agapita Acebedo.

Aggie attended Butte schools including Butte High. She worked at St. James Hospital for several years. She was united in marriage with the love of her life, Walt Cooney, on Dec. 20, 1988, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together Walt and Aggie owned and operated Cooney's Locksmith and Security Service until their joint retirement. For several years Aggie and Walt enjoyed wintering in Yuma, Arizona. Aggie selflessly and passionately dedicated herself to several causes over the years including the Red Hats Society. She dedicated countless hours to Butte's Alanon, Alateen programs and most recently, she had been taking care of feral cats in her neighborhood.