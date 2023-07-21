BUTTE - Adell Bjorgum, age 87, of Butte, Montana, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2023. She was a loving and caring woman, parent, and grandparent. Adell is survived by her daughter, Teresa Bjorgum, and her grandchildren: Fred, Melissa, Erik, Zackary, Chris, Karli, Bo, Berlynn, Adrienne (David) Ortega, Dick (Lena) Schwartzmiller, and Mattie (Eli) Bjorgum.

Remember me when flowers bloom early in spring, Remember me on sunny days in the fun that summer brings, Remember me in the fall as you walk through the leaves of gold, and in the wintertime, Remember me in the stories that are told. But most of all, remember each day, right from the start, I will be forever near, for I live within your heart.