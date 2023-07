RENO, NV—Adele Favero Boyle, age 91, passed away peacefully in Reno, NV on October 4, 2022. A graveside service with Father Thomas Haffey officiating will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, July 7, 2023 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 4700 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT, 59701. Following the internment, a reception will be held at the Copper King Inn, 4655 Harrison Ave., Butte, MT, 59701.