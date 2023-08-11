Abigail Lavelle Oulman

June 19, 2023 - August 3, 2023

Our darling Abigail was born on June 19, 2023 weighing 5lbs 15oz and 17 inches long. Tragically, "Abbs" as she was fondly called, was taken home to Papa on August 3rd, in her Mother and Father's arms.

Abigail's life left a profound impact on all the hearts she touched. Her legacy will continue to live through us all. In the seven weeks we were blessed to have her as they were full of love, adventure, joy and family.

Abigail spent two weeks camping in the beautiful mountains of Montana. She learned how to eat properly and slept her first full night since birth. She went to Butte's famously known Folk Fest and traveled to Houser and Delmoe lakes. Abigail was always up for an adventure and went with her parents to give an estimate on an upcoming job, with an inquisitive eye and smile which she always had.

Abigail was held by many and loved by so many more. Abigail's impact on this firmament will be endless through the actions of those she loved and those who loved her.

In her seven weeks of life, Abbs has brought numerous lessons to those who will live many years ahead. She taught her parents the true meaning of what honor, respect, the value of time, the meaning of true love and what pure joy really is.

There are no words to express how grateful we are to call Abigail our daughter and how blessed we feel. Until we meet again our sweet girl, WE LOVE YOU!

Abigail is survived by her parents, Joshua and Devon Oulman; brothers, Malakai Oulman and Trey Cabrera; sister, Lilah Oulman; grandmothers, Pamela Diamond and Laurel Jolly; grandfather, Richard Leistiko; great grandmothers, Callie Oulman and Janice Stokes and aunts, Allie and Jessica Jolly.

Graveside Services will be conducted Friday, August 11 at Mountain View Cemetery at 1:00 with Associate Pastor, Jake Ryan of Park Street Baptist Church officiating.Celebration of life to follow at Clarks Park volleyball pavilion