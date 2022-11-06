NWE's Sullivan recognized as hydropower champion

Mary Gail Sullivan, director of Environmental & Lands Permitting and Compliance at NorthWestern Energy, recently received the Henwood Award — the hydropower industry’s highest honor — at a conference in Sacramento, California.

According to a National Hydropower Association newsletter, the Dr. Kenneth Henwood Award is presented each year to an individual who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the industry.

“I’ve had a tremendous career, but even as I look forward to spending more time with my grandkids, I don’t plan on quitting my advocacy or support for hydropower. I plan to keep pushing for hydro to be the resource of choice to address the climate crisis,” Sullivan said at the award ceremony.

Sullivan, who was joined in California by her two daughters, joined the ranks of influential industry champions and reflected on the proceedings with humility, the newsletter added.

“It feels like this award will give people at NorthWestern Energy, and others, the confidence to be involved, and I want to be seen as someone who made a difference. I like the idea that I’m moving hydropower forward as a resource for future generations,” Sullivan said.

After graduating from the W.A. Franke College of Forestry and Conservation-University of Montana with a degree in outdoor recreation, Sullivan was hired by the Environmental Department at the Montana Power Co., where she held various positions, including coordinator of Land Use and Recreation, director of Environmental Permitting, and, ultimately, director of Hydro Relicensing for nine hydroelectric projects on the Missouri and Madison rivers. It was in this role that Sullivan fostered innovative stewardship solutions for the protection, mitigation, and enhancement of the river along its 525-mile route.

Sullivan transitioned into a new role as the director of Environmental Compliance, a position that demanded her expertise in auditing both safety and environmental function areas. From this role, Sullivan became director of Internal Audit, supervising a team of accounting personnel, before accepting a job with NorthWestern Energy as manager of the Environmental Department.