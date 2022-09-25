NWE names wildfire mitigation manager, specialist

NorthWestern Energy recently announced Shane Colman as manager of the Montana Wildfire Mitigation division.

Colman manages and directs the operations and administration of NorthWestern Energy’s enhanced Wildfire Mitigation Plan.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in forestry-resource conservation from the University of Montana. Colman worked as a wildland firefighter for nine years. The majority of his time was spent on initial attack crews including hand crews, hotshots and helitack. After pursuing his forest service career, he returned to school to earn a bachelors’ degree in civil engineering from Montana Tech. He has nearly 10 years of wildland experienced coupled with over a decade of engineering experience. Colman joined NorthWestern Energy in 2016 as the Gas Operations Supervisor of the Missoula Division.

Charles Tuss is joining NorthWestern Energy as a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist. He has been with the Bureau of Land Management for more than 20 years, most recently as the fire management specialist for the Western Montana District. Tuss, of Anaconda, earned a bachelor’s degree in Forestry Resource Conservation from the University of Montana and completed graduate course work at Colorado State University.

“NorthWestern Energy’s enhanced Wildfire Mitigation plan increases situational awareness of local environmental conditions and uses operational practices based on that awareness,” said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Asset Management & Business Development Curt Pohl. “Shane’s background in firefighting and experience in the energy industry is ideal for this role. Charles’ advanced expertise in fire management brings exceptional value to this critical program, which address the elevated environmental changes affecting wildfire risks in Montana.”