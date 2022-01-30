Nursing program at Montana Tech reaching new heights

It is often said that nursing is as much a calling as a profession, something every person touched by the drive and care and compassion of a nurse understands and appreciates.

Now, after two years of the COVID pandemic, millions more realize the integral role nurses play in health care.

“It has certainly increased the respect of the profession,” said Karen VanDaveer, director of the nursing program at Montana Technological University in Butte. “I think there is a newfound respect for nursing and nursing education.

“We’ve been highlighted all over since 2020 when COVID first started, that it’s a rewarding job yet difficult. So I think the general public has really looked at nursing and it has increased the respect.”

The long-respected nursing program at Tech is reaching new heights, too.

There are 126 students enrolled in the clinical portion of the program now and another 94 taking pre-nursing courses. That means 220 students are pursuing nursing as a degree, making it the largest single program and department at Tech, VanDaveer said.

Starting in 2020, Tech started adding 10 students per semester to the program and they are adding up.

“We currently graduate about 40 students a year but beginning next year, we will graduate 60,” VanDaveer said. “We upped our enrollment and with that increased enrollment, of course, we increase the number of graduates.”

In the next few weeks, construction is expected to be completed on a $2 million, state-of-the-art nursing simulation center at Tech. It will feature life-like, robotic mannequins — or medical manikins — that students use to learn and practice nursing skills and procedures.

Manikins were integrated into the curriculum at Tech eight years ago, but the new center in the Science and Engineering Building will take simulation to a new level.

Among other things, it will allow scenarios like pediatric simulation, obstetrics simulation and medical-surgical simulation to be running at the same time, with faculty teaching students different areas of expertise.

The center has debriefing rooms where students can watch others perform simulations and discuss what went well and what didn’t. There are medication rooms, too, and suites where they can learn about tele-health assessments via computer.

Janet Coe, the program’s director of nursing simulation, plans to have some classes conducted at the center after spring break and it will be fully operational by the fall semester.

The center was funded entirely by private donations, with David and Sherry Lesar and the Sunderland Foundation among larger donors. David Lesar is the CEO of CenterPoint Energy and he and Sherry also donated $7 million to the nursing program in late October.

It is the largest single gift ever given to Montana Tech. The department has been renamed the Sherry Lesar School of Nursing and the center is called the Lesar Family Nursing Simulation Center.

When the $7 million donation was announced, Sherry Lesar noted that “nursing is not only a profession, it is a calling.”

“Good nurses don’t become good by accident,” she said. “It takes hard work, good education, perseverance … and a strong desire to help others.”

The university hasn’t decided specifics on how the money will be directed or spent, VanDaveer said, but it will grow the program.

“It will help us with increased enrollment, keeping the simulation center state-of-the-art, having access to additional resources we didn’t have before,” she said. “We would like to use some of the money for student support … and for professional support for our faculty.”

VanDaveer said 100 percent of graduates get jobs and the average income of nurses in Montana is $70,530. That equates to about $36 per hour, and still, as of this week, there were 1,183 permanent nursing positions open in Montana.

There are nursing shortages everywhere, so the profession offers great mobility. You can go and work where you want, in other words, and there’s diversity in what you can do.

“If a student gets out and does not like working in med-surg or acute care in a hospital setting, they can go to a clinic, they can go to mental health nursing, in Montana at our state hospital, they can go into school nursing,” VanDaveer said. “There is so much diversity that people find their niches and what they really love.”

Healthcare is an engine in the economy, too, nationally, in Montana and in Butte itself, and the nursing program at Tech is drawing students from everywhere.

“They are checking into what we have to offer, the quality of our program, our licensure exam results, the jobs,” VanDaveer said. “And they’re looking at our community and its smaller atmosphere.

“I’m a native, but it’s a beautiful place to live and the community is so friendly and we have a lot to offer. And we have this great little gem up on the hill called Montana Tech.”

