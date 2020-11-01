Numerous legislative, local races in play in SW Montana

Voters in Butte and other parts of southwest Montana will weigh in on far more races than president and statewide contests for governor, U.S. Senate and the state’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In Butte-Silver Bow and surrounding counties that include Anaconda-Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Granite, Jefferson, Madison and Powell, they will decide several contested races for the Montana Senate, Montana House and lots of local races.
There were early indications of a high turnout in Butte. About 61 percent of ballots mailed to county voters had been returned as of Friday. Ballots can be turned in as late as 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Turnout in the county in 2012 was 72 percent, increasing to 78.6 percent in 2016.
“I’m thinking it could be 80 percent this time,” said Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis.
Of eight state House seats and four state Senate seats on the ballot in the region, some with districts that overlap counties, only one — House District 72 — is uncontested. Republican Tom Welch of Dillon is the assured winner there.
Incumbent Sen. Jeff Welborn of Dillon faces Libertarian John Lamb of Bozeman in Senate District 36, while all other legislative seats in the region have candidates from both major parties.
There are several incumbent Democrats running in districts that include Butte-Silver Bow, one of the party’s strongholds in Montana, and a Senate race next door includes three familiar names, although one is a write-in candidate whose name is not on the ballot.
There are only a handful of contested county-wide offices up for grabs in the region, including chief executive in Butte-Silver Bow and police chief in Anaconda-Deer Lodge. Ten incumbent office holders in Butte-Silver Bow drew no opposition.
But of six seats on the ballot for the Council of Commissioners in Butte-Silver Bow, only one is an incumbent who is unopposed — Dan Callahan in District 12.
In District 4, Terry Schultz’s name is on the ballot even though he died in early October. He was challenging incumbent District 4 Commissioner John Sorich for a third time and there wasn’t enough time to remove his name from the ballot.
Here is a look at the legislative and local races on the ballot in the seven-county region:
LEGISLATIVE
Republicans have a 30-20 seat majority in the Montana Senate and control the House 58-42, but Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow have been in Democrat grips for years.
For the first time since 2004, the name Jon Sesso will not be on the ballot for a seat in the state House or Senate. The Butte Democrat served four terms in the House and two in the Senate, the latter eight years as Senate Minority Leader.
Rep. Ryan Lynch, D-Butte, is now running to replace Sesso in Senate District 37 and faces Republican Aaron Meaders of Butte on Tuesday.
Sen. Edie McClafferty is seeking re-election in Senate District 38 and faces Republican Jim Buterbaugh of Whitehall. The district covers portions of Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson counties.
In Senate District 39, freshman Rep. Mark Sweeney of Philipsburg defeated four-term Rep. Gordon Pierson of Deer Lodge in the June 2 Democratic primary and faces Republican Suzzann Nordwick of Butte on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Nordwick ran for the seat in 2016, losing to Democrat incumbent Gene Vukovich. Pierson, meanwhile, is asking voters to write-in his name on Tuesday but his name is not on the ballot and he says he has no party affiliation or ties.
In the House, Districts 71 and 72 are considered strong GOP territory, and Tom Welch is unopposed in seeking his third term in 72 that covers all of Beaverhead County and southern parts of Butte-Silver Bow County.
Republican Kenneth Walsh of Twin Bridges faces Democrat Ian Root of Ennis in 71, which covers all of Madison County and small parts of Butte-Silver Bow and Jefferson counties. Republican Ray Shaw of Sheridan held the district for eight years but could not run again because of term limits.
Term limits haven’t forced Butte Democrat Jim Keane from the Legislature. He served a limited eight consecutive years in the House, then a limited eight in Senate District 38, and was then elected back to the House in 2016. He’s running for his third straight term in House District 73 and faces Republican Marjory McCaffrey of Butte on Tuesday.
In District 74, Democrat Derek Harvey of Butte is running for a second term and faces Republican Jim Kephart of Butte. Donavon Hawk, chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow Democrat Central Committee, is hoping to replace Ryan in House District 76 and faces Republican Andy Johnson of Butte.
There’s an open seat in House District 75, which covers most of Jefferson County, because freshman Republican Rep. Greg DeVries of Jefferson City was defeated in the primary by Marta Bertoglio of Clancy. Voters will choose between her and Democrat Bryher Herak of Basin, who also ran in 2018.
House District 77 also is open, since Sweeney is running for state Senate, and the race pits Democrat Sara Novak of Anaconda against Republican Heather Blom of Missoula.
In District 78, open with Pierson’s exit this year, Republican Gregory Frazer faces Democrat Cindy Hiner. Both are from Deer Lodge.
LOCAL RACES
In Butte-Silver Bow, Dave Palmer is running for re-election as chief executive and faces county Parks Director J.P. Gallagher on Tuesday. They got the most votes in a five-way primary and advanced to November.
The only other contested county-wide race is to replace longtime Clerk and Recorder Sally Hollis, who did not run again. Linda Sajor-Joyce, the deputy clerk and recorder, faces Rachel Roberts Boyd. All other countywide offices in Butte feature unopposed incumbents.
In Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, Bill Everett is unopposed for a second, four-year term as chief executive, and County Attorney Ben Krakowka will get another term without an opponent.
But there is a race to replace Police Chief Tim Barkell, who is not seeking a third full term. Voters will choose between Assistant Police Chief Bill Sather and Tom Oberweiser, a retired criminal investigator.
There is also one contested commissioner race in District 3 in Anaconda. Incumbent Kevin Hart is being challenged by Mary Kay Eldridge.
In Butte-Silver Bow, Sorich and Callahan are sure shots for retaining their seats on the Council of Commissioners, but there were four contested races still in play heading to Tuesday.
Mary Booth is challenging incumbent Jim Fisher in District 5 and Justin Fortune is running against incumbent Dan Olsen in District 5.
Hattie Thatcher and Mark Maesar are running in District 3 to replace longtime Commissioner John Morgan, who has chaired the council the past two years but did not run again.
In District 8, Norma Duffy and John Riordan are running to replace two-term incumbent Brendan McDonough. He was among the three candidates for chief executive who failed to get past the primary. The others were Tom Cronnelly and Ted Deshner.
In Madison County, Dan Allhands of Sheridan is seeking re-election as commissioner in District 1 and faces Ellis “Eli” Thompson of Virginia City.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.