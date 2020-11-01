Numerous legislative, local races in play in SW Montana

There are several incumbent Democrats running in districts that include Butte-Silver Bow, one of the party’s strongholds in Montana, and a Senate race next door includes three familiar names, although one is a write-in candidate whose name is not on the ballot.

There are only a handful of contested county-wide offices up for grabs in the region, including chief executive in Butte-Silver Bow and police chief in Anaconda-Deer Lodge. Ten incumbent office holders in Butte-Silver Bow drew no opposition.

But of six seats on the ballot for the Council of Commissioners in Butte-Silver Bow, only one is an incumbent who is unopposed — Dan Callahan in District 12.

In District 4, Terry Schultz’s name is on the ballot even though he died in early October. He was challenging incumbent District 4 Commissioner John Sorich for a third time and there wasn’t enough time to remove his name from the ballot.

Here is a look at the legislative and local races on the ballot in the seven-county region:

LEGISLATIVE

Republicans have a 30-20 seat majority in the Montana Senate and control the House 58-42, but Anaconda-Deer Lodge and Butte-Silver Bow have been in Democrat grips for years.