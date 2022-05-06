Number of homeschooled students up from last year in Butte-Silver Bow

Many families across the country decided to homeschool their children during the pandemic in record numbers. Now, as the number of COVID-19 infections goes down and restrictions loosen, many families are still choosing to homeschool.

According to the Associated Press, the number of homeschooled kids in Montana increased from 5,390 in 2017 to 5,815 in 2019. In 2020, the number of homeschooled kids increased almost 70% to 9,868. In 2021, after COVID restrictions loosened, that number went down to 7,368 kids.

This trend of the number of kids being homeschooled in 2021 being less than 2020 but more than pre-pandemic numbers is not unique to Montana and can be seen across the country. In Butte-Silver Bow, the number of homeschooled children in the district actually decreased from 76 kids in fall 2018 to 68 in fall 2019, according to numbers provided by Butte-Silver Bow County Superintendent of Schools Cathy Maloney.

In spring 2020, the number of kids being homeschooled increased about 58% to 108. The number of homeschooled kids in Butte-Silver Bow continued to increase to 155 kids in fall 2020, to 185 in spring 2021. In the fall of 2021, the number of homeschooled children in the county decreased to 169.

Now, in spring 2022, the number of kids being homeschooled in the county is 240, over double the number from spring 2020.

Butte School District Superintendent Judy Jonart said according to numbers provided by Montana’s Office of Public Instruction, the district’s homeschooling numbers have gone down 25% from 148 homeschooled kids in fall 2020 to 111 in fall 2021. She said these are the numbers she uses when filing grants and other official documents.

“These are revolving, constantly changing numbers,” she said, explaining the number of kids attending school changes throughout the year, and the number she uses is a snapshot of the number of kids taken at the same time each year.

Christy Gross, Butte-Silver Bow Deputy County Superintendent of Schools, said there are 120 students in Butte-Silver Bow who were enrolled in the Butte School District within the last year that decided to homeschool, and 99 who consecutively homeschooled for more than 1 year.

Two hundred and nineteen of the 240 students in the spring 2022 number collected by her office would go to Butte School District based on their home address, she said. Some of the students in that number are those who moved here from other counties and chose to homeschool.

“The numbers have definitely gone up,” she said.

This does affect the district’s budget, said Kevin Patrick, director of business affairs for the Butte School District. School budgets are calculated using an Average Number Belonging, which is a count of the number of students enrolled in the district. Each student allots an amount of money to the budget, which changes from year to year. Patrick said for the 2022-2023 school year, the Elementary Per ANB Entitlement kindergarten through sixth-graders in the district is $5,962 and the Per ANB Entitlement for the high school is $7,634.

However, he said the number of students choosing to homeschool doesn’t necessarily have an immediate effect on the budget. He said the student population numbers for budget purposes are taken every October and February, and the number the school is allotted is calculated based on the previous year’s ANB or a three-year average. Therefore, if a student goes to homeschool in March, they are still counted in the school’s budget for the next fiscal year.

When parents decide to homeschool their child, they need to let the county superintendent know each school year they decide to do so. Maloney said although parents notify her when they homeschool, she often isn’t told why.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge resident AmyLyn Kellogg, who has been homeschooling since her 15-year-old daughter started school, said she knows parents who started homeschooling in 2020 because of COVID. Some made the switch to homeschooling because they were concerned about health, and some because they thought they could teach their children in a faster and simpler way than teachers could virtually.

Since then, Kellogg said she’s seen one family choose to return to public school, and the rest decided to keep their kids in homeschool.

She said she thinks one reason people may have chosen to continue homeschooling is because they realized “I can do this. I didn’t think I could, but I can, and it didn’t take near as much time.”

Kellogg said one of the benefits of homeschooling is that families can be more flexible with their time, and can spend more quality time together. Another, she said, is that homeschooled kids often spend more time around adults and kids of different age groups than kids in public school, who are separated into groups by age, which makes them more comfortable talking to a variety of people.

She said she made the decision to homeschool because she couldn’t imagine sending them away five days a week, nine hours a day.

“I could not imagine sending my children away from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and still being able to transfer my values,” she said.

She also noted homeschooling is easier now because of the variety of resources available, from online resources and apps to support groups for homeschooling families.

With all the tools available to homeschooling parents, Kellogg said, anyone who is willing and passionate about educating their children can homeschool regardless of their own education level. However, she noted homeschooling requires a commitment on the part of the parents. “As with anything,” she wrote in an email, “the result is dependent upon what you invest.”

In the last five years, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County has gone from 32 homeschooled students in 2018 to 50 in 2022, according to numbers provided by the Montana OPI’s communications director Brian O’Leary. Since 2018, that number has gone up, with the exception of a slight decline from 53 in 2021 to the current number.

There are struggles with homeschooling also, Kellogg said, just like with anything else. For example, her bachelor’s degree is in chemical engineering, and she is very science-minded, but her daughter is a talented artist and theater-lover, so learning how to teach in a way her daughter can learn has been a challenge, but a welcomed one.

Another struggle homeschoolers face is bias from people who don’t know a lot about homeschooling, which sometimes includes local administrations. In fact, almost all the members of a group of homeschoolers in Butte were reluctant to talk to The Montana Standard for this story because of problems one member said they faced in the past with people who labeled them as extremists.

Beth Paffhausen of Butte-Silver Bow said she started homeschooling her then-elementary-aged kids because of health concerns having to do with COVID. Her daughter, who struggled with respiratory health issues when she was younger, was of particular concern.

Paffhausen said her daughter’s pediatrician told her if there was a way to keep her daughter home, she should do it. She said she discussed homeschooling with their husband, and decided to give it a shot.

When the 2021-2022 school year came around, Paffhausen said she and her husband gave her kids the option to go back to public school or do homeschooling again, and they both chose homeschooling. They like public school, she said, but they also liked spending time with her. She said they told her they’d miss her too much if they went back to public school.

“Whether a family is homeschooling, public-schooling or private-schooling, everyone needs to do what’s best for his or her family,” Paffhausen said. “And it’s OK if that changes. It’s not one size fits all.”

She said although there was an adjustment period for the first few month of homeschooling, she and her kids enjoy it now, particularly the flexibility and the time they get to spend together.

Paffhausen also likes the ability to give her children individualized attention where they can work on assignments at their own pace. For example, if a child is ahead in a subject, they can finish their work and move onto the next subject instead of having to draw quietly and wait for the rest of the class.

She said this especially helps her son, who has trouble sitting still. Likewise, if a student is having trouble with a subject, they can get individualized attention to help them.

Paffhausen said another reason she thinks parents are continuing to homeschool their children is because of a law passed in July 2021 allowing homeschool and private school students to participate in public school sports.

“School principals may review a homeschooler's curriculum to verify that a student meets academic eligibility,” according to the Home School Legal Defense Association. “However, the principal has no authority to dictate educational philosophy, curriculum, textbooks, materials, time, place, method of instruction, or evaluation of the home school instruction, per Mont. Code Ann. § 20-5-111.”

Paffhausen said when she and her family were thinking about homeschooling for another year, her kids’ ability to play sports was a big "pro" in the public school common.

“We wanted our kids to play sports,” she said, adding her son played basketball at Kennedy Elementary School in the winter 2022 season, and the coaches and other kids on the team were welcoming and good to work with.

The Coalition for Responsible Home Education is another homeschooling agency, but it advocates for more oversight. Right now, they say, there is not much oversight, even in the most regulated states.

“In 11 states, parents who homeschool do not even need to report that they are homeschooling,” the Coalition for Responsible Home Education’s website states. “Only two states bar parents with histories of child abuse or sexual assault from homeschooling, and even these rely on an honor system and do not require background checks.''

Montana, according to HSLDA’s website, is considered “low regulation,” as it doesn’t require a parent to be licensed to teach their children or assessments. It does, however, require yearly notification to the county superintendent that their child is attending homeschool and certain state-mandated subjects including English language arts, mathematics, social studies, science, health, arts and career education.

It also requires that parents keep immunization and attendance records to be shown to the superintendent upon request, ensure the home keep up with health and safety requirements, and provide 720 hours of instruction throughout the fiscal year for grades first through third and 1080 hours of instruction per fiscal year for grades fourth through 12th.

Kristel Callahan, the director for Sylvan Learning Center in Butte, said over her 26 years working there, she’s seen both homeschoolers and public schoolers, and there are students from both groups who are ahead of or behind where they should be.

“Everybody’s different,” Callahan said. She added one good thing about homeschool is the parents are able to cater to their child’s specific academic needs, much like Sylvan does.

