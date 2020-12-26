November Teen of the Month: Brea Wagner is passionate about her performance

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.
Renowned American dancer Martha Graham once said: “Great dancers are not great because of their technique; they are great because of their passion.” Butte dancer Brea Wagner, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at East Middle School, is a fine example of the success that often comes from pursuing one’s passions. The two things Wagner loves the most in life are dance and learning. It is no wonder this ambitious East student excels in both.
Wagner approaches life with a natural curiosity — whether it’s in the classroom or on the dance floor. “I enjoy school. I like learning things,” she said. Wagner doesn’t play favorites with her course work. “I really enjoy the reading and English part of school, but I also enjoy doing math,” she said. Wagner has been a straight-A student for as long as she can remember and has earned the respect and admiration of her teachers and administrators.
According to Principal Keith Miller, Wagner currently holds a 4.0 grade point average. “Between dance and school, she excels at both … she’s a great student that is first to step up and help another student,” he said. English teacher Marc Gilboy is impressed with Wagner’s level of organization. “Her work is always completed in a timely manner with the utmost thought and effort,” he said. Her performance and passion are obvious in her Algebra I class, as well. “She strives to deliver the best quality of work during class and when doing assigned work,” said math teacher Tony Jory.
Social studies instructor Anthony Hoffmann sees a direct correlation between Wagner’s dedication to dance and her academic performance. “Her determination to be successful both in and out of the classroom is an inspiration to her peers,” he said. Eighth-grade counselor Cindy Ammondson shared that prior to COVID-19 restrictions, Wagner served as a school ambassador — greeting new students and giving tours of the building.
Despite her academic excellence, there’s no question that Wagner’s first love is dance. “I was meant to be a dancer,” she said. Wagner added she started dancing at the age of two under the guidance of her former dancer-mom, Kym, at the family-run business — the Dynamic Dance Academy. It was immediately evident that the younger Wagner shared her mother’s passion for dance. “I just feel so free. I love the feeling as soon as I step on the stage to perform,” she said.
That feeling of freedom requires a tremendous amount of work and commitment. Wagner said she typically goes straight to practice from school and works anywhere between five to seven hours a day on her dance moves.
Much of Wagner’s time revolves around training for and participating in dance competitions.
“You have to be really disciplined to be a competitive dancer,” she said. That dedication involves learning upwards of 20 dance routines and competing in up to six regional and national competitions a year.
Although Wagner is currently nursing a knee injury from a tumbling move gone awry, she’s hoping to get back to her regular routine after the holidays. “Despite the injury, Brea has maintained an optimistic attitude. She has continued to focus on academics and has stayed upbeat about her recovery,” added Ammondson.
Wagner’s performance in dance and school carry over to the home. Wagner’s father, Jake, said Brea has always been a good and easy child. “I’m very proud of her,” he said. Mother, Kym, agrees and is also proud of her daughter’s work ethic.
“She knows that hard work pays off,” she said.
With her passion and prowess, it’s no surprise Wagner’s first choice for the future involves the art of movement. “I would like to get into a performing arts school,” she said. But, Wagner’s scholarly side hasn’t totally given up on the possibility of someday retiring her dance shoes to pursue a career in medicine. Given enough passion, drive, and time, there’s no reason why she can’t eventually fulfill both her dreams.