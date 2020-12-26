November Teen of the Month: Brea Wagner is passionate about her performance

Editor's note: The following is part of a year-long series of Teen of the Month profiles. School officials select each student. At the end of the year, one of the students will receive a scholarship.

Renowned American dancer Martha Graham once said: “Great dancers are not great because of their technique; they are great because of their passion.” Butte dancer Brea Wagner, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at East Middle School, is a fine example of the success that often comes from pursuing one’s passions. The two things Wagner loves the most in life are dance and learning. It is no wonder this ambitious East student excels in both.

Wagner approaches life with a natural curiosity — whether it’s in the classroom or on the dance floor. “I enjoy school. I like learning things,” she said. Wagner doesn’t play favorites with her course work. “I really enjoy the reading and English part of school, but I also enjoy doing math,” she said. Wagner has been a straight-A student for as long as she can remember and has earned the respect and admiration of her teachers and administrators.