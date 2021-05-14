November expected opening for new walk-in clinic

The budget for the clinic’s construction is $3.23 million. The lead contractor is M.A. Mortenson, a construction engineering company based in Minneapolis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials from the SCL Health Medical Group-Butte believe the new location will free up much-needed space at the RMAP walk-in clinic, with the potential of adding a pulmonologist and a gastroenterologist to the uptown facility.

SCL Health officials, with a real estate team acting in an advisory capacity, chose the new location, in part, because of the expansive parking space and easy accessibility. Patients will be able to access the facility from two avenues — Harrison or Monroe.

According to Chad Ball, a practice administrator with the St. James Medical Group, 55% of SCL Health Medical Group-Butte’s primary care patients live in the area where the new facility is being built.

“It makes sense when this is where a good portion of the population lives,” said Ball.

While making the decision on the clinic’s locale, officials took into account their out-of-town patients as well. Coming off the interstates, the clinic will be closer and easier to find.

Both Dennehy and Ball are looking forward to opening day.