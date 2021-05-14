November expected opening for new walk-in clinic

Throughout its history, SCL Health St. James has been committed to Butte and its citizens. That commitment has spread to not just Butte but to residents throughout southwest Montana.
Inhabitants of Butte and beyond will get an early Christmas present come this November.
SCL Health St. James will be opening a primary care walk-in clinic next door to Staples, 3636 Harrison Ave.
Besides taking walk-ins, the new Harrison Avenue facility will also focus on internal medicine, family medicine and pediatrics. The uptown walk-in clinic at the Regional Medical Arts Pavilion will continue to operate as well.
“We are growing so fast we need to have some additional space,” explained Kevin Dennehy, vice president of strategy and business development.
By summer’s end, two additional medical professionals will come on board — Dr. Meghan Hicks, a pediatrician, and Dr. Michelle Morrison, an ear, nose and throat specialist.
Six providers will be available at the new 10,200-square-foot location, with 15 additional employees on the payroll.
Despite COVID-19, construction of the facility stayed on schedule.
“We knew this was right for the community,” said Dennehy.
The budget for the clinic’s construction is $3.23 million. The lead contractor is M.A. Mortenson, a construction engineering company based in Minneapolis.
Officials from the SCL Health Medical Group-Butte believe the new location will free up much-needed space at the RMAP walk-in clinic, with the potential of adding a pulmonologist and a gastroenterologist to the uptown facility.
SCL Health officials, with a real estate team acting in an advisory capacity, chose the new location, in part, because of the expansive parking space and easy accessibility. Patients will be able to access the facility from two avenues — Harrison or Monroe.
According to Chad Ball, a practice administrator with the St. James Medical Group, 55% of SCL Health Medical Group-Butte’s primary care patients live in the area where the new facility is being built.
“It makes sense when this is where a good portion of the population lives,” said Ball.
While making the decision on the clinic’s locale, officials took into account their out-of-town patients as well. Coming off the interstates, the clinic will be closer and easier to find.
Both Dennehy and Ball are looking forward to opening day.
“This will help to make the community grow,” said Dennehy.
As for Ball, he believes the clinic will more than meet the needs of the Butte community. With that knowledge comes a sense of pride for making the clinic a top priority.
“It gives me a sense of purpose,” he explained.
Both Dennehy and Ball are not only committed to their jobs, they are committed to Butte.
“We are really excited to be a good corporate citizen,” said Dennehy, “and we want to be the best healthcare provider.”
Ball agrees with Dennehy and added, “Butte deserves it.”