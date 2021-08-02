Not your average mauling: Otter attacks Butte boy on Big Hole River

Trace Knighten, 12, of Butte sat with bandaged hands and gave a statement to a game warden about the wildlife attack Knighten had suffered Friday along the Big Hole River.

It wasn’t the average mauling.

The animal involved in the attack is known for its playfulness, its aquatic acrobatics and seemingly sleek and carefree frolics.

Trace Knighten was attacked by an otter.

He and a cousin were floating the river on inner tubes and were about a half mile upstream from the Powerhouse Fishing Access Site when they spotted several otters downstream.

The boys tried to avoid the otters but one approached and attacked Knighten.

“It bit his ankle and head and arms and hands,” said Steve Knighten, the boy’s father.

“There were some chunks missing out of his arm. He’s got stitches and staples but he’s fine,” Steve Knighten said Monday.

“He’s out riding his bike,” he said.

Shane Yaskus, a game warden for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, took Trace Knighten’s statement.

FWP issued a press release Monday.