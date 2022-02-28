Not too late to get your St. Patrick's Day parade entry in

After a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic, the St. Patrick’s Day parade will be the main feature for Butte’s Irish holiday on March 17.

The family-friendly parade begins at noon in Uptown Butte. The general entry fee is $40.00 and for non-profit organizations, it is $30.

There is still time for anyone wanting to get their entry into the parade. Just go to www.butteamericafoundation.org and fill out the form, or mail it to BAF, P.O. Box 394, Butte, Montana 59703. Forms are also available at the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce.