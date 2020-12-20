Not too late to 'Buy It in Butte"

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Buy it in Butte initiative is a unified, collaborative effort on the part of Butte media, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and local businesses to promote shopping local this holiday season. As a part of that initiative, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses through Christmas.

By this time next week, Christmas will be over and residents will be looking forward to a healthier, more prosperous New Year.

The businesses featured this week are all long-standing Mining City businesses. During these interviews, my own Christmas memories surfaced.

Keenan’s Jewelry is where, in December 1978, I bought my sister Kim a Black Hills gold necklace. I would later borrow it and then quickly lose it, but, you know, it’s the thought that counts.

It was during the 1994 holiday season at Steele’s where my sisters and I purchased some bedroom furniture for our parents. It was memorable because we argued, much to the dismay of the salesperson, whether the nightstands would match or not. If I remember correctly, things got a little heated.