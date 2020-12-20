Not too late to 'Buy It in Butte"

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Buy it in Butte initiative is a unified, collaborative effort on the part of Butte media, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and local businesses to promote shopping local this holiday season. As a part of that initiative, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses through Christmas.
By this time next week, Christmas will be over and residents will be looking forward to a healthier, more prosperous New Year.
The businesses featured this week are all long-standing Mining City businesses. During these interviews, my own Christmas memories surfaced.
Keenan’s Jewelry is where, in December 1978, I bought my sister Kim a Black Hills gold necklace. I would later borrow it and then quickly lose it, but, you know, it’s the thought that counts.
It was during the 1994 holiday season at Steele’s where my sisters and I purchased some bedroom furniture for our parents. It was memorable because we argued, much to the dismay of the salesperson, whether the nightstands would match or not. If I remember correctly, things got a little heated.
Our Lady of the Rockies Gift Shop started life in the old St. Mary’s Church, which was just a hop, skip and a jump from my home. With easy access, I purchased numerous stocking stuffers there.
Thirty years ago, my dad was thrilled to find a circular saw under the Christmas tree, courtesy of Santa and Triple S.
Through the years, I have purchased items from Kally’s Korner, but a pair of Capri jeans stand out. In the early 90s, my mom was introduced to this particular fashion item and she was crazy about them. The problem was she was pretty tiny and for some reason, smaller sizes were hard to come by. In September of 1993, I found just such a pair on sale at Kally’s and wrapped them up for Christmas. Though it was the dead of winter, she was thrilled.
Rhonda Lee is thrilled to be doing what she loves — running Keenan’s Jewelry.
Her dad, Jim Keenan opened the store in the Butte Plaza Mall nearly 50 years ago after running a manufacturing and repair shop in Uptown Butte for more than 15 years.
Lee grew up working behind the counter and has worked full-time at Keenan’s for the past 40 years.
“I have a tremendous amount of pride and passion for the business,” says Lee.
One of her favorite perks about the job is helping customers decide on their purchase — whether it be for a happy occasion or a memorial for a loved one.
While COVID-19 has slowed things down, Lee is thankful that the store is doing better than expected.
“We didn’t know what to expect this year,” Lee says, “but things are going pretty well.”
In addition, Lee had a bit of a revelation since the start of the pandemic.
“I have learned what is necessary in our business and what may not be necessary,” she explains.
Life lessons aside, Lee hopes for a vaccine soon, so everyday life can resume.
“I miss being with family and friends,” she says.
Residents will also miss the 35th birthday celebration of Our Lady of the Rockies.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no fanfare, no party, no cake, no confetti, nor balloons.
“It’s sad to be unable to celebrate,” says gift shop manager Vicky Leskovar, “but there’s not a lot you can do.”
Leskovar takes that same no-nonsense approach when it comes to the gift shop.
“We can’t have a lot of people in here due to the size of the shop,” Leskovar explains, “but we do have a few people coming in every day.”
Those loyal customers are who Leskovar is thankful for.
“The people in Butte have been very supportive and that feels good,” she says.
Leskovar didn’t mince words — COVID-19 hit them hard, particularly this past summer.
“Our tours were down massively,” she explains.
Despite everything, the gift shop manager remains upbeat.
“We are appreciative of what we have,” she says, “and the people coming in to purchase items.”
She also gives high praise to the volunteers, who range in age from early 70s to early 90s.
“In spite of the virus, the volunteers remain loyal,” says Leskovar. “Now that’s something to be truly thankful for.”
When it comes to loyalty, Doug Stordahl of Triple S Building Center has it in triplicate.
He feels a strong loyalty to his hometown, his customers, and his fellow business owners.
“We need to support all local businesses,” Stordahl said, “and the Buy it in Butte initiative is a reminder for us all.”
According to Stordahl, spending your money in Butte has a much needed trickle-down effect.
“It helps everybody,” he says.
Business at Triple S is picking up because people are doing just that.
“We’ve gone from 10 people in the store to 45 people because people are buying in Butte,” he explains. “We need to keep that money flowing.”
Stordahl is not cautiously optimistic about the future, he is flat-out optimistic.
“Better days are coming,” he says. “There’s still a bright future for all of us here.”
Naturally things could be better, but business at Steele’s Furniture has been steady since the pandemic.
According to Carrie Steele Keane, that steady growth is all thanks to the people of Butte and southwest Montana.
“They have been very supportive,” says Keane. “We have been lucky that way.”
Rad Popovich, sales manager at Steele’s, concurs.
“The support has been tremendous,” says Popovich, “considering what has happened since March.”
All in all though, Keane is anxious for the virus to be gone.
“We all need to celebrate with friends and family again,” she says.
As for her hometown, Keane is a firm believer in Butte.
“We are all going to be okay,” she says.
Debbie McGloin, owner of Kally’s Korner, loves her job because there is always something new going on.
“New inventory comes in all the time and there is always a new customer that walks through the doors,” says McGloin. “I love that about my job.”
Like so many other Butte businesses, things could be better.
“It’s not been good, but it’s not been bad either,” says McGloin.
Many of her customers are working from home and have no need for dress clothes. The canceled holiday events, like the Christmas stroll and annual staff parties, have also affected her business.
“It’s all understandable,” she says, “but those are the things that collectively hurt all businesses.”
Of course, COVID-19 has affected McGloin’s business and she hopes residents will shop at in-town stores before doing any online shopping.
“Shopping local is so important,” she says.
