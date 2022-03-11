Not advised: Butte man accused of COVID ruse to dodge court

Faking an illness to get out of work is one thing but doing it to dodge a court appearance can be downright criminal. Literally.

See if you can follow along.

Prosecutors say 49-year-old Sean Michael Kelledy of Butte claimed to have COVID-19 when he missed a Dec. 15 court hearing regarding prior criminal cases. District Judge Kurt Krueger said OK, but he wanted Kelledy to appear at a rescheduled hearing on Dec. 22 or have proof of his diagnosis.

When that day came, a document from a Western Montana Clinic in Missoula was presented indicating Kelledy had been diagnosed with COVID on Dec. 13. Kelledy wasn’t there but provided the document through his public defender.

With that in hand, Krueger reset the hearing for Jan. 5.

But prosecutors believed the document had been altered or fabricated so they prepared a subpoena for Kelledy’s medical records from the Missoula clinic. The response said Kelledy wasn’t seen on Dec. 13 “and has never sought any COVID related treatment” there.

There’s more to the story — before and after the clinic response came in.

The initial hearing on prior cases was on Dec. 1, with Kelledy, Public Defender Josh Demers and Prosecutor Ann Shea all appearing via Zoom. Demers said Kelledy was appearing by video from Spokane, Washington, but wanted to appear in person and needed time to get back to Montana.

Being out-of-state by itself violated prior bond conditions, Shea said, and Kelledy had been charged with additional crimes in Spokane — also bond violations. But Krueger said he could appear in person on Dec. 15.

At the Jan. 5 hearing, after the alleged COVID ruse, counsel for both parties showed but once again, Kelledy did not. So Krueger issued a bench warrant and on Dec. 27, police arrested Kelledy in Missoula.

Only now he faces four new felony charges — two counts of bail jumping and two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence related to the COVID documents. Each carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Kelledy was arraigned Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the new felony charges. He appeared via video, this time from the Butte jail, a stone’s throw from Krueger’s courtroom. Bond this time is set at $200,000.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.