NorthWestern Energy to continue groundwater sampling near substation

NorthWestern Energy will sample groundwater on Butte-Silver Bow property at the request of the Montana Department of Environmental Quality after the utility company found an oil sheen in the groundwater on a neighboring property.

The petroleum sheen was found in 2020 at a NorthWestern-owned substation on South Montana Street while the utility company was excavating the property, according to NorthWestern’s public relations specialist, Jo Dee Black.

NorthWestern reported it to the Montana DEQ, which requested that the utility conduct both soil and groundwater samples of the area. NorthWestern then installed 13 boreholes for soil sampling, which can also act as 10 monitoring wells to collect ground water samples at and around the site, according to Montana DEQ spokesman Kevin Stone.

The utility company took the samples in February 2021 and gave the report to the DEQ in June, according to a document provided by the Montana DEQ. It also tested samples in September.

The report found that one of the wells had petroleum levels higher than the Montana DEQ-7 standards.

In February, according to DEQ documents, one well located on Butte-Silver Bow-owned property on South Montana Street east of NorthWestern’s substation had ethylbenzene at 1,120 micrograms per liter, which is higher than the DEQ standard of 700 micrograms per liter, the document said.

In September, the same well tested for 2,460 and 2,660 micrograms per liter of the same chemical, and also had benzene at 9 micrograms per liter, which exceeds the DEQ’s standard of 7.5 micrograms per liter.

At this time, the chemical levels pose no threat to human life, as the groundwater is not being used in homes or for drinking, according to Stone.

The Montana DEQ requested another round of testing because it has not yet been able to determine where the petroleum is coming from.

