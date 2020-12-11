NorthWestern Energy’s Memories of Christmases Past; walk by, wave to Santa

NorthWestern Energy worked with the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives to gather a collection from Christmases past to display in the lobby of NorthWestern’s General Office building at 11 E. Park St. The display includes a model Meaderville holiday display, the chair Santa sat in to greet boys and girls at Hennessy’s Department Store, and more.

In fact, Santa will be seated in the chair from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, to wave at those who drive or walk past the display.

We all need holiday spirit this year, especially as we adjust traditions to keep our families and loved ones safe. Come and view the display and be warmed with memories.

