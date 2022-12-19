NorthWestern Energy joins new regional energy resource adequacy program

NorthWestern Energy has joined the Western Resource Adequacy Program (WRAP), according to a Monday press release.

This program, managed by the Western Power Pool, allows energy company members to leverage the diversity of weather conditions across the West when planning for resource adequacy and provides expanded access to capacity reserves during times of peak energy demand.

“NorthWestern Energy had an active role in planning for this new program that will help ensure that our Montana customers have reliable service when they need it the most, at reasonable costs,” said NorthWestern Energy CEO Bob Rowe in the release. “The WRAP is designed so that member energy companies in the West can work together to provide reliable energy service for our customers within the unique conditions of this region.”

The region faces an increasing probability of near-term deficits in its energy supply during peak load conditions. The WRAP is a new tool for energy companies to use to maintain reliable service. It is a cooperative approach addressing the changing energy generation resource mix and rapidly expanding energy load growth in the West. While the WRAP is new to the West, regional resource adequacy programs are currently in place in Independent System Operators (ISO) and Regional Transmission Organizations (RTO) across the country.

For more than three years the Western Power Pool worked with regulators, participants and stakeholders to shape the program. The WRAP will be governed by a fully independent board of directors at the Western Power Pool, a nonprofit organization with more than 40 energy company members serving the West.