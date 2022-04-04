NorthWestern Energy cites drought, low snowpack in flow reduction from Hebgen Reservoir

NorthWestern Energy released sobering news Monday for anglers and water users who favor the Madison River below Hebgen Dam. And this while the first hot, dry day of summer remains months away.

The utility said persistent drought, low snowpack and low soil moisture led it to decide to reduce water releases from the Hebgen Reservoir from April 4 to April 24. The goal is to capture more water in the reservoir to augment flows in the months ahead.

Reservoir water is used to control flows on the upper and lower Madison River year round to try to maintain the long-term health of the river system and its fishery.

“NorthWestern Energy and our stakeholders decided to move forward with this plan to conserve water now to allow for that water to be used later in the year,” said Andy Welch, NorthWestern Energy Manager of Hydro License Compliance.

“Saving this water to supplement flows during the heat of the summer will help to reduce stress on fish from elevated water temperatures,” Welch said.

River recreationists should be aware of the lower flows and use caution, the utility said, adding that the public should avoid walking on any rainbow trout spawning redds during this low flow period.

Mike Bias, executive director of the Fishing Outfitters Association of Montana, said the utility’s decision to cut flows now seems like a sound strategy in advance of what might be another challenging year.

“Reducing flows out of Hebgen now to hopefully maintain adequate flows on the Madison through the summer and into fall is a necessary management decision although, not an easy one,” Bias said in the news release.

“We know too that NorthWestern Energy does not make this management decision in a vacuum,” he said. “Montana's Fish, Wildlife & Parks, BLM, and the Forest Service fisheries managers all think this is the best course of action at this time.”

NorthWestern Energy said the Hebgen Reservoir is currently 10.3 feet below full pool and that inflows this winter have been about 79 percent of normal. Snowpack in the Madison River Basin is at 76 percent of normal.

Upper Madison River flows may be reduced to 550 cubic feet per second at the Kirby U.S. Geological Survey gage and to 950 cfs below Madison Dam at the McAllister U.S. Geological Survey gage, NorthWestern Energy said.

Meanwhile, other river basins reveal a need for more precipitation. The Upper Clark Fork, for example, is at about 81% of normal.

Alex Leone, restoration policy manager for the Clark Fork Coalition, is one of many people in southwest Montana, ranging from ranchers to anglers, who hope that the weeks ahead are cold and wet.

“We are in for a challenging water year across most of the state unless things change big time atmospherically in the next month or two,” Leone said Monday “The last two winters have been below average from a snowpack perspective in southwest Montana and impacts from drought are often compounded over time.”

Leone said the Madison Basin is “experiencing its worse back-to-back snowpack years in over two decades” and noted that the Jefferson River Basin is also struggling.

“The big thaws in January and February really hammered the mid-and-low elevation snowpack in west-central and southwest Montana this winter,” he said.

“Mid-and-low elevation snowpack is a huge driver of early season water use practices and in many instances, late season flow forecasts. Unless the situation changes significantly, we should expect water users to turn on early this year,” Leone said.

Hebgen Dam made news in November when a failure of part of an outflow gate drastically cut water releases to the Madison River. The consequent dewatering killed an unknown number of trout and sculpin.

