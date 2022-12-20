NorthWestern Energy: Be prepared for extreme cold

“NorthWestern Energy’s Montana customers’ demand for energy, both gas and electric, is expected to be at or near all-time peaks during the next few days as Montana and the region are impacted by arctic air,” said NorthWestern Energy Vice President Transmission Mike Cashell. “We prepare for peak situations all year long to be able to reliably deliver natural gas and electricity to our customers when they need it the most. While we expect our systems to perform to these peak levels, we want our customers to be aware of the extreme conditions and to be prepared if they experience an outage. Our crews are prepared to respond immediately to any outages.”