NorthWestern Energy asks public to report osprey nests on power lines
NorthWestern Energy asks public to report osprey nests on power lines

Shea Forkan, lineman for NorthWestern Energy, cuts bailing twine from the osprey nest near Montana WILD in Helena in this 2019 file photo

 Thom Bridge

NorthWestern Energy is asking anyone who observes ospreys building nests on power poles to report their observations by emailing https://contactus.northwesternenergy.com/userforms/safety or calling 888-467-2669. This is the time of year when osprey begin to build nests.

Osprey nests can cause power outages and even fires, and their proximity to energized equipment puts the birds at risk of electrocution. NorthWestern Energy has installed hundreds of platforms to maintain service reliability and to provide a safe place for ospreys to raise their offspring.

When NorthWestern learns of an osprey nest on one of its poles, they implements the Avian Protection Plan, which includes removing the nest if it does not have osprey or osprey eggs in it and in some cases providing an alternative platform for the osprey. They then incorporate industry best practices developed by the Avian Power Line Interaction Committee, which is a collaboration among the Edison Electric Institute, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and member utilities. The primary goal of an APP is to reduce bird injuries and mortalities from power line collisions and electrocutions.

Implementing their APP includes designing avian-friendly power poles, training line crews, providing information on federal regulations protecting migratory birds and increasing public awareness.

