Nominations sought for Christmas Stroll parade grand marshal

Mainstreet Uptown Butte is seeking nominations for outstanding members of the business community to serve as grand marshal of the Children's Light Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony during this year's Uptown Christmas Stroll on Friday, Dec. 2.

Nominees should be community-minded residents and individuals in the business community who have had a positive impact on Uptown Butte in 2022.

Anyone interested in nominating an individual as grand marshal should submit a letter that highlights the characteristics and community involvement of the nominee. Send your nomination letter to Mainstreet Uptown Butte, P.O. Box 696, Butte, MT 59703, or email to geverett@montana.com by Nov. 18.

Also, the Children's Light Parade welcomes decorated entries, emergency vehicles, classic cars, walking entries, musical entries and others to join the parade. Entries to participate in the parade by submitting a detailed vehicle/entry description to geverett@montana.com no later than Nov. 18.

For more details, email geverett@montana.com or call or text 406-565-2249.