No release of identity of woman who crashed through Butte garage

The identity of the 61-year-old woman who lost control of her vehicle at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, and went through a garage at 822 N. Main St., has not yet been released.

According to Undersheriff George Skuletich, until a warrant for her arrest has been issued or until she goes to court, her identity cannot be released.

In addition to crashing through the garage, the woman hit a 1993 Ford truck parked near the home. On impact, the truck was shoved into the rear entrance of the home, causing considerable damage to the residence.

At the time of the crash, the woman was conscious and talking. She was then taken by ambulance to St. James Healthcare. According to reports, residents living in the home had lacerations because of flying glass.

During the initial investigation, it was reported that alcohol and speed may have been a factor.

