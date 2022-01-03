No New Year's arrests for driving under the influence in Butte

Well, mark this on your calendar. For the first time in recent history, there were no arrests in Butte for driving under the influence over the New Year’s weekend.

Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester was thrilled to report the news.

“We had our fair share of arrests,” said Lester, “but it is rare to see a weekend pass without any DUI arrests.”

Looking at past years, there were three arrests in both 2018 and 2019, only one in 2020 and just two last year.

Part of the reason, according to Lester, is the alternative safe ways to get home and the fact that people are looking out for each other more.

“It’s a great start,” he said. “Hopefully the trend will continue throughout 2022.”

More police reports follow:

Theft, trespass

At 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to Butte Rescue Mission where a man was reportedly causing some issues with other residents.

According to witnesses, Dean Ray Hoover, 41, of Butte tried to steal some shoes from another resident and then attempted to get into a car parked outside the facility that was running.

He was jailed for the misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal trespass to vehicle.

Hit and run

At about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Ryan Kendall Lewis, 34, of Butte hit a parked vehicle and a house in the 1100 block of South Utah Street.

Following the accident, witnesses said Lewis, who was wearing a trench coat and beanie hat, took off running. He was picked up in the 500 block of South Main Street.

Lewis was arrested for the hit and run and for driving without any liability insurance. A bottle of suspected prescription pills not belonging to him was found in the back seat, along with syringes. He was also jailed for felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Reported assault

Early Sunday night, officers were called to an apartment at the Legion Oasis, 3400 Hill Ave., to investigate a reported assault.

When they arrived, the apartment door had been kicked in, with pieces of the door on the floor.

The 26-year-old female victim told officers she had been assaulted by Destiny Rae Johnson, 28, of Butte.

Johnson was handcuffed and taken to jail for felony aggravated burglary.

Felony counts

Kevin Russell Baker, 28, of Butte was arrested late Friday night for felony counts of motor vehicle theft and criminal endangerment and the misdemeanor offenses of eluding police and obstructing a peace officer.

At about 9:45 p.m., a report came in about a gold Jeep Cherokee stolen from the Rocker area. Shortly thereafter, officers spotted it near the Front and Montana streets intersection.

Baker reportedly drove south onto Colorado Street, but then crashed into another vehicle. He exited the vehicle and ran on foot. Officers chased him for several blocks, finally taking him into custody.

Caught on Maryland

Gregory Robin Holm, 24, of Butte was arrested late Friday morning in the 800 block of South Maryland Street for two felony counts of violation of release conditions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.