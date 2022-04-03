No more: Local abuse victim takes a stand for self, others

Several months after her husband kicked in a bedroom door, picked up a pistol, racked the slide and terrorized and mocked her, she gathered the courage to tell police about it.

Eighteen months later, she described a horror show of abuse that had gone on for years, torturing her with shame, fear, panic and paranoia. It had silenced her for so long but now it was her time to talk.

”I am very aware that most cases of domestic abuse do not make it this far, either because the victim has been killed, like I should have been, or because they’re afraid to report, like I once was,” she said at the sentencing hearing for now ex-husband Robert Kingsley Taylor.

“Every time a case like this gets a conviction, it gives hope to those whose nightmare I once lived.”

District Judge Kurt Krueger listened intently for 15 minutes last week as she detailed years of abuse. Then he gave Taylor a seven-year suspended sentence for assault with a weapon and a no-contact order with his ex-wife and their kids.

It came with a stern warning.

“If you fail in any capacity, you will be sentenced to the Montana State Prison without question,” he told Taylor, who is 35.

Authorities believe he has already violated the no-contact order several times by trying to contact the children, so a bench warrant was issued this week for his arrest and prosecutors want the suspended sentence revoked.

The Montana Standard is not naming the woman to protect potential victims of domestic abuse. But Samm Cox, who prosecuted the case, said she was speaking for all of them in court.

Even with understanding and backing from police and prosecutors, Cox knew that for her, coming forward and seeing the case through was “extremely difficult.”

“Anyone familiar with the cycle of domestic violence — they call it a circle for a reason,” Cox said. “Often times you see people get to that point and then digress and come back (to the abuser). Finally there is a point when they realize that it’s about control, it’s about violence. It’s about everything but love.

“You see recantations early on in the relationship but eventually they get to a breaking point, and fortunately for (her), she got to that breaking point. She realized in time that this was not acceptable.”

In court, he said, “She stood up not only for herself but for other people in that position.”

And there are so many others in that position.

“It happens all the time,” said Winchester Kessler, assistant director of the Safe Space organization in Butte that among other things runs a 24-hour emergency shelter for women and children seeking refuge from abuse. “We are one small shelter in Montana and we deal with multiple clients every week, not to mention on a monthly basis, a yearly basis.”

THE CASE AT HAND

The incident that led to the seven-year suspended sentence occurred in Butte in early 2020 but police didn’t learn about it until July that year.

The victim was staying in another Montana city at the time to “let things cool off” between her and Taylor, who was still her husband at the time, and told police in that city about it. She had brought a gun to the police that she said was involved.

Police there called Butte police and they called the victim.

According to prosecutors, she said Taylor had threatened to kill her one day in mid-January that year, choked her with both hands and punched her in the face several times.

They got into an argument about a month later, she said, and he threw a full, unopened can of beer that struck her in the back of her head. She went into the bedroom and locked the door but he kicked it open.

“Once inside the bedroom, (the victim) said Robert picked up his pistol and racked the slide,” prosecutors said in charging documents. “(She) assumed the pistol had a round in the chamber at that point and she became fearful for her life.”

She had activated the camera on her cell phone and it mostly caught audio of the incident.

“The entire transaction can be heard (with) the defendant terrorizing and mocking the victim for being scared that he has a loaded weapon,” prosecutors said. “(She) sounded very fearful and had mentioned that while he was not pointing (it) at her, she did not know why he had a loaded gun, especially after they had just argued. He is then heard saying, 'Are you afraid now?'”

The case was assigned to a Butte detective. He talked to one of the victim’s co-workers, who corroborated that she came to work with injuries after the January incident, and he watched and listened to the video of the gun incident.

In December 2020, prosecutors charged Taylor with assault with a weapon and two counts of partner-family member assault. The weapons charge carries a maximum 20 years in prison.

A LONG, LONG ORDEAL

In a deal with prosecutors, Taylor pleaded guilty to assault with a weapon. But before he was sentenced on March 24, the victim was allowed to speak.

She said she had dated Taylor for 12 years and was married to him for one. He had grown up in an abusive home and after developing a substance-abuse problem in 2011, became increasingly abusive to her, she said. (In a letter supporting Taylor, a medical director for a recovery center said he had received treatment for opioid dependence).

He had stalked her after they broke up once, she said, and prevented her from leaving during scary arguments. He threw things at her. He threw her into the stove so hard it broke the door off.

“He has thrown me into walls and onto the floor and once left the windshield shattered after punching it and telling me that the next time it would be my face,” she said. “Our kids were in car seats in the back.”

She said there were times she wanted to call police “but was deeply ashamed of what was happening at home” and didn’t want newspaper accounts of police responding to domestic violence in her home.

“I remember thinking the only way out of this marriage was going to be if he killed me,” she told Judge Krueger. “I remember thinking about my kids and how I couldn’t leave this marriage because if it wasn’t me he was abusing, it would be them.”

A restraining order forced him to leave the home in July 2020 but he had stalked and harassed her anyway, she said, adding that she had video and photographs documenting some of the incidents. He would call her from blocked numbers and do other things.

“He would play threatening songs on my Google home speaker late at night … which tells me he was close enough to the house to get into the Wi-Fi,” she said. “This continued until I had my step-brother come and replace the router for me.”

She said she had lived in a state of fight or flight, constantly wondering whether he was going to sneak up on her.

“I came to the staunch realization that this man who had threatened to kill me so many times would in fact kill me if given the chance,” she said. “I slept with the lights on throughout the entire house for months. I slept with bear spray and a baseball bat next to my bed.”

The intimidation continued during divorce proceedings, she said, and she was diagnosed with PTSD and had been in therapy since July 2020.

THE SENTENCING

Taylor, through attorneys, had submitted letters from people vouching for him. One from the treatment center dated Dec. 11, 2020, said his opioid dependence was in sustained remission, and another said he took treatment and recovery seriously.

Taylor spoke to the judge, too, first by saying he accepted responsibility.

“First I would like to apologize for us meeting in this manner and I’d also like to again apologize for my reckless actions,” he said. “It is not something anyone should have to go through and from the bottom of my heart I sincerely apologize.”

He said he had grown as a person over the past 18 months, made strides in recovery, quit nicotine and drinking, graduated from Montana Tech and overcame “a dark place in my mental health.”

He had relocated to another city in Montana “to make an upward and positive transition in my life,” and “rebuilt and strengthened my relationship with my children.”

His public defender, Josh Demers, said his client had just lost his best friend and was intoxicated when the gun incident occurred. But he said he took responsibility for it and as part of a plea deal, would have to register as a violent offender for 15 years.

Demers suggested that Taylor might be allowed to have some contact with his children under a parenting plan before a different judge, but Krueger balked at that, saying his ruling in the criminal case superseded anything in a parenting plan.

Krueger’s ruling prohibits Taylor from contacting his ex-wife and the children and the judge said any changes to that needed his authorization.

Krueger and Cox noted that Taylor did not have a prior criminal record but said the suspended sentence to Montana State Prison was significant and serious, especially if its orders and probation terms are violated.

“As the court has heard from the victim herself, your honor, this was more than just a simple instance of domestic violence,” Cox said. “This was a combination of years of a toxic relationship … and there was a pattern of manipulation.”

ALL TOO COMMON

Cases of domestic abuse, often termed “partner-family member assault” (or PFMA) unless weapons or major injuries warrant more serious charges, are a common reason for arrest in Butte. Third or subsequent offenses make them felonies and those end up in District Court.

Victims first have to report them, of course, and many do not.

According to studies and federal agencies, domestic violence is chronically underreported. Victims often think police won’t believe them or can’t do anything, but there are other reasons.

“There are a lot of feelings of guilt and fear about talking to police,” said Kessler, the assistant director of Safe Space in Butte. “They say that this person will change, that they didn’t mean it — something along those lines.”

It also takes victims, on average, seven attempts before they permanently leave an abusive partner, Kessler said.

Once abuse is reported, she said, there are definitely victims who pursue a case all the way to sentencing as the one last week did. But a lot of them drop off “somewhere along the line.”

“Unfortunately police don’t get involved as much as they could, or we end up with issues where we’re fighting to have a prosecution go through or an arrest warrant put out, because the victim is having a hard time coming to terms and making (on record) statements, and we can’t make statements for the victim,” Kessler said.

There is still a lot of stigma with domestic violence and sexual assault, Kessler said, and most victims who come to Safe Space believe they “are somehow alone in the situation” or part of a select few who “are too weak to stand up for themselves.”

It’s more common than most people like to believe, she said.

“So when someone does step up and does speak out about it, it kind of opens everyone’s eyes that it’s not just this one person who may be speaking at a courthouse in some small town,” Kessler said. “It might be your next-door neighbor, it might be anyone you know.”

Note: Help and information on Safe Space can be found at www.safespaceonline.org

People can also call the Safe Space office at 406-782-9807 and victims can call a 24-hour crisis line at 406-782-8511 and speak with a trained advocate.

