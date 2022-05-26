No more delays: Gallagher orders demolition of building on East Park Street

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official is directing county crews to demolish a caved-in building on East Park Street and says there are no guarantees that damage to adjacent buildings can be avoided.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher and a majority of Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have been at odds for weeks on what should be done with the adjacent buildings, which served as the Butte Rescue Mission’s thrift store for years until they were recently vacated.

But Gallagher told commissioners Wednesday night that the building at 135 E. Park Street, which has a shared wall with one of the thrift buildings, is too dangerous to remain standing.

“I think that we have gotten to the point where we have to make a decision,” Gallagher said. “We were trying to figure out what the solution would be (on the Mission buildings) but there has been no solution on the remedy or the suggestions we’ve made going forward with that.

“I can tell you this, in full disclosure, my directive is tomorrow we are going to start demolition on 135.”

Gallagher told The Montana Standard after the meeting that preparations for the demolition, including any asbestos mitigation, would be done Thursday and Friday and actual demo work could start Tuesday. The building should be gone within days, he said.

The building had been vacant for years and was declared dangerous in 2019 after part of its roof caved in. Commissioners essentially OK’d its demolition in November 2020 and work began a few months later.

But it was abruptly halted because of concerns that a wall with a Mission building may have become merged over the years. An engineering analysis confirmed later that is was indeed a shared wall.

An engineering firm also said it would cost up to $150,000 to shore up the wall so 135 could be demolished while sparing the thrift buildings. But the firm later determined that the Mission buildings were also unsafe and repairs would cost well more than $200,000.

A county official recently tagged those buildings as dangerous, too, but commissioners have twice rejected a proposal from Gallagher’s administration to pay the Mission $38,500 for the parcels and then have all three buildings demolished. A majority of commissioners, and many preservationists in Butte, oppose demolition of the thrift buildings.

County officials then asked commissioners for $220,000 in taxpayer money to shore up the shared wall so the caved-in building could be demolished. On Wednesday night, the council rejected that request on an 8-2 vote.

The Mission has vacated the thrift buildings but still owns them, and even though a citizen has offered to buy and fix them, a final deal has not been struck.

Commissioner Shawn Fredrickson suggested the possibility of starting demolition on 135 “until we get to the wall” and then deciding how to proceed. Fredrickson was one of eight commissioners who voted down the plan that included demolition of the Mission buildings.

“I’m wondering what’s preventing the chief executive from giving the go-ahead to start the demolition,” Fredrickson said Wednesday night. “It seems to me like it’s in your court.”

Gallagher agreed and said he would direct demolition to begin Thursday.

He told The Standard that crews would try to keep the wall with the Mission building intact but, “I can’t guarantee there won’t be more damage” to the thrift buildings. If that happens, the county would work with the Mission on how to move forward, he said.

But there could be no more delays on 135.

A 2019 drone video of the building was played during last week’s council meeting showing part of the roof caved in, floors collapsed inside and a buckled wall. Recent photos also showed more damage and now most of the roof is gone.

“We’re coming up on the summer, with festivals and things like that, and we have a dangerous building sitting there that’s collapsed already,” Gallagher said. “We need to bring it down.”

