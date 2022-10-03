No explanation offered for abrupt Fuel Fitness closings in Butte and Helena

Former Fuel Fitness members in Butte and Anaconda fumed Monday in the wake of the abrupt permanent closing of the fitness center in Butte.

Closings came to light Sunday of Fuel Fitness centers in Butte and Helena.

The windows and doors of both locations were covered in wood sheathing over the weekend. Holes were cut out for security camera surveillance.

Property records show that the primary owner of the building in Butte on Harrison Avenue is MLB Leasing and that Michael Burks of Missoula is its registered agent.

All information suggests he is the owner of Fuel Fitness.

Burks ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for a District 97 seat in the Montana House of Representatives in the June 2022 primary election in Missoula County. He lost the primary to Lyn Hellegaard.

In 2016, Burks abruptly disbanded the Missoula Maulers hockey team after a dispute with the Missoula Area Youth Hockey Association over ice fees. In 2015, Burks sued Southgate Mall in Missoula because he believed that the mall had improperly denied him permission to open a Christian bookstore.

Past news articles have referred to him as owner of Fuel Fitness and some former gym members have received emails from Michael Burks, describing himself as owner/president.

The Fuel Fitness facilities in Kalispell and Missoula remained open on Monday. Workers at the Missoula location said they did not know how to get in touch with Burks.

Other attempts to reach him by phone and email have been unsuccessful.

Neither Burks nor anyone else in management has offered an explanation for the closings of the two Fuel Fitness locations or why they occurred so quickly and without warning, stunning staff and customers alike.

David Erickson of The Missoulian contributed to this report.