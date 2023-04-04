There were no sports activities being held in the Margaret Leary School gym on Tuesday. Instead, fifth- and sixth-grade students helped build nests for ducks under the guidance of Montana Wetlands & Waterfowl’s Bailey Luoma-Tasker, a biologist with Rampart Solutions, and officials with Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks. The group’s goal was to bring science to the classroom and get the kids excited about ducks, and they accomplished both. The fifth-grade students pictured here had a great time. “It was really cool to build the nests and learn about the types of ducks,” said Emma Killoy. Timothy Schumway described it as a “very good experience,” while Emma Richards was thrilled to learn something new. The three students in front are, from left, Khrysali Meixner, Olavia Krattiger and Gaige Baker. In the back, from left, are Timothy Schumway, Zach Forbes, Bailey Luoma-Tasker, Emma Richards and Emma Killoy.