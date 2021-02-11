No dice: Council rejects waived license fees for bars, casinos

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have rejected a request to waive or reduce county license fees to mitigate financial hits that COVID-19 restrictions have taken on bars, taverns and casinos here.

The Silver Bow Tavern Association had asked for the tax breaks two weeks ago but the council voted against them 8-3 Wednesday night, saying it wasn’t fair to single out one set of businesses for relief when so many had suffered during the pandemic.

“I don’t know how to be fair to the whole community — we’d have to waive all business licenses for everyone,” Commissioner Josh O’Neill told Thomas Davis Jr., the association’s president and co-owner of the Drunk’n Miner Saloon in Butte.

“I do understand your struggle, I definitely do,” O’Neill said. “I’ll do my best when this COVID thing lifts to come drink at least 100 beers at your establishment to make up for it, Mr. Davis, but I can’t go along with it (the request) because we’d have to do something for the whole town.”

Commissioners Jim Fisher and Bill Andersen said taverns have faced more onerous restrictions, including reduced hours of operation, than many other businesses and the request deserved a longer, closer look to determine legalities and other factors.