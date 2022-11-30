'No-brainer' or not open? County committee at center of open-meetings dispute

Butte-Silver Bow’s top official says a county committee that makes recommendations on how millions of dollars in federal funds are spent “was never formalized” and is not bound by Montana’s open meetings laws.

In an email response to a commissioner’s contention otherwise and suggestion the committee meet in person and publish an agenda, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the group is advisory only and was never formalized so it doesn’t have to follow open meetings laws.

He told The Montana Standard on Wednesday that he based that on advice and analysis from County Attorney Eileen Joyce, who cites various definitions and reasons the county’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) committee is not subject to the laws.

But a longtime attorney specializing in Montana’s open meetings and open records laws says Gallagher and Joyce are wrong.

“It’s a no-brainer,” Mike Meloy said in an email to the Standard. “The committee is covered by Montana open meetings laws.”

An attorney for the Montana Association of Counties said much the same in response to a commissioner’s inquiry and recommends the committee hold open meetings “to ensure meaningful public participation as part of the process.”

That commissioner, Michele Shea, agrees and wants future meetings to be publicly noticed with an agenda. So does Cindi Shaw, who chairs the Council of Commissioners and is also on the committee.

The dispute involves a committee established when the county learned it would get more than $15 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion COVID-response and stimulus plan Congress passed in March 2021.

The committee includes county department heads, two citizens and three commissioners — Cindi Shaw, Josh O’Neill and Shea — and it reviews and makes recommendations on how the money is spent. It is referred to in numerous county documents as the “City-County of Butte-Silver Bow American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Committee.”

On strong advice from county budget and public works officials, the panel endorsed $7.3 million in spending on several major infrastructure projects, including upgrades to Butte’s dams and Metro Sewer plant. The Council of Commissioners later approved the recommendations and the allocations leveraged millions of additional federal and state dollars for the projects.

The committee also recommended that $1 million be available in grants that nonprofits and other local entities could seek for their own projects. To be eligible, they had to meet certain COVID response parameters and strict federal reporting requirements.

Commissioners OK’d that program and also approved $562,551 in grants to various entities the ARPA committee had recommended. Another $1 million was awarded to Highlands College based on the committee’s recommendation.

There is still money to spend so the committee continues to meet.

In an email Gallagher had sent to ARPA committee members on Nov. 16, he said some committee members met the previous Monday to consider a funding request from Butte-Silver Bow Fire Chief Zach Osborne for a study of fire services.

Gallagher said he didn’t feel like there were enough committee members present to decide the request and Osborne wasn’t available that day, so more information would be gathered and forwarded to members. The committee could then act via an email motion or meet in person again, he said.

Shea responded with an email saying, “If this meeting is subject to open meetings laws (and I think it is) we should meet in person and have an agenda published.”

Gallagher sent the following email response to all members of the committee:

“This is an advisory committee and not a formal board. The committee does not authorize money. The committee make(s) recommendations based on requests presented. The funding is authorized by the council. The committee was never formalized by having committee members confirmed by the Council and thereby not bound by open meetings laws.

“We conduct meetings much the same as council approved boards and councils but it is not a formally recognized committee. When we set the next meeting we will send out an agenda. Respectfully, J.P.”

The Standard learned about the matter and contacted Shea and others about it.

Montana’s open meeting law states, in part:

“All meetings of public or governmental bodies, boards, bureaus, commissions, agencies of the state, or any political subdivision of the state or organizations or agencies supported in whole or in part by public funds or expending public funds, including the supreme court, must be open to the public.”

There are a few exceptions, including when an individual’s privacy could be compromised, but even then, the law says those concerns must “clearly outweigh public disclosure.”

Another provision defines "meeting" as convening “to hear, discuss or act upon a matter over which the agency has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power.”

Several other laws pertaining to local government bodies require advance public notice of meetings so members of the public can attend, and court rulings combined with other statutes indicate that agendas should be posted.

Butte-Silver Bow has provisions in its municipal code that mirror state law or go further. One says meetings must have an agenda, they should be distributed 48 hours in advance, and they must be distributed at least 24 hours in advance unless an emergency is declared.

Under a provision of state law about legislative intent, it says actions and deliberations of public agencies should be conducted openly and that “shall be liberally construed” in favor of openness.

When the basic facts about the committee and Gallagher’s opinion were shared with Meloy, he said it was a “no-brainer” the committee was subject to open meeting laws.

Shea had previously sought an opinion from the Montana Association of Counties, or MACO. In an email response, it cited state law and Butte-Silver Bow’s municipal code as saying any meeting of a local agency should be open to the public.

“I don’t read into the statute or your ordinance a requirement that the members of a committee have to be appointed, particularly where that committee will be discussing the disbursement of public funds,” Karen Alley, associate general counsel at MACO, wrote.

“I also do not think it matters whether the committee or agency is advisory or not. If the committee is making recommendations to the governing body, particularly if that recommendation affects the disbursement of public monies, my recommendation would be to hold an open meeting and to ensure meaningful public participation as part of the process,” she said in the email.

Gallagher told the Standard the committee itself puts more eyes on the spending proposals and Butte is one of the only communities in Montana to establish one regarding the ARPA funds.

“Usually the (executive branch) government itself brings a proposal to the council and the council makes a decision,” he said. “It (the committee) is just another level of letting more of the public see it.

“It’s not closed to the public but we’re not formalizing it as a meeting that’s posted two days in advance and all that other stuff. It’s just an ad hoc committee that we’re reviewing proposals and making recommendations to council.”

Joyce, the county attorney, cited definitions of “public agency or association” and “meeting” under Montana’s open meetings laws and court opinions on them in suggesting the committee is not subject to those laws. She also cited a 2004 Montana Supreme Court opinion.

In that ruling, the court said open meetings laws applied to an informal committee of high-level public university officials and the commissioner for higher education. But Joyce said in that case, the commissioner was required to make final policy decisions and did so based on the committee’s input.

“In contrast, no one on the ARPA advisory committee has the authority to make the final decision regarding the award of funds recommended by this committee,” Joyce said in an email to Gallagher. “Rather, the funding recommendations made by this committee are submitted to the Council of Commissioners for discussion and approval of contracts at an open public meeting.”

Her email was shared with Meloy but he said nothing in it changed his view. He said the ARPA committee meets regularly over a period of time and it was similar to one the Montana Supreme Court said was subject to open meetings laws.

“There is little question that a court would subject the ARPA committee to the public access and notice requirements of open meetings jurisprudence,” he told the Standard.

Gallagher said Wednesday afternoon that it was still his position the committee was not bound by such laws.

But now that the issue has been raised, Shea said all future meetings should be publicly noticed with an agenda.

“Citizens should be able to decide for themselves whether they want to observe or participate in their government’s functions,” she said. “They cannot do that without notice being provided at the very least.”

She said the committee should welcome public notice and involvement because its members have deliberated with deep thought and all projects recommended to date “will only have positive effects on the people of Butte.”

"When the county is doing good things, we should shout it from the rooftops," she said.

Shaw, the council chair who also serves on the committee, agrees with Shea.

“Public participation means you have to announce them so people know there is a meeting happening,” Shaw said. “Then your agenda has to have a comment period so the public can not only come, they can make a comment. We don’t have anything like that.”